The World Market for In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity to 2025: Driven by the Surging Demand for Commercial Aviation & Fleet Expansion

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period.



In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) services are progressively gaining immense popularity owing to introduction of new-generation satellites and air-to-ground networks, which enable seamless connectivity onboard. These services are becoming a critical factor for airline operators to gain a competitive edge and sustain their position in the marketplace, which is characterized by cut-throat competition.



The IFEC market is witnessing a phase change owing to the advent of BYOD culture. Increased focus on improving overall content delivery services has been a critical factor driving demand. Adoption of IFE offerings continues to form a cornerstone for sustainable growth, and in most cases, garners profits for airlines. Innovation is expected to be a major feature in the market. Key IFEC system fabricators worldwide have now started integrating BYOD capabilities and other advanced entertainment and connectivity technologies in their existing systems.



Low-cost carriers (LCCs) and airlines operating short-haul networks, which were reluctant to offer IFE services in the past, have now started to harness the benefits of innovative developments in onboard facilities by offering entertainment content in various forms. In Southeast Asia, the market is transforming so rapidly that passengers have now started to question why some carriers, regardless of the length of the flight or their business model, are not providing basic forms of onboard digital entertainment.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Technological proliferation and increasing dominance of certain key vendors are expected to challenge market penetration for new entrants over the coming years.

The market is expected to remain innovation-driven, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances. Product differentiation and cost variance are supposed to be crucial for vendors to achieve competitive advantage.

Next-generation IFEC systems are being designed to effectively harness the benefits of Wi-Fi technology and contemporary BYOD dynamics.

Many airlines have already started adopting the BYOD trend to eliminate back-seat IFE systems and reduce overall weight, thereby saving up to USD 50,000 per plane per year on fuel costs.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Elevation of IFEC as the major source of realizing profits by airlines

Surging demand for commercial aviation & fleet expansion

Emergence of BYOD & new IFE solutions

Restraints



Delays in the IFE installation/ frequent upgradation due to economic constraints

Regulations proposed by Federal Aviation Authority (FAA); Extensive certification & installation procedure

