Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC’s June, July & August Summer Special is Here

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC is a full-service flooring company with over 27 years of experience. Their sales staff and installers are very knowledgeable and take pride in helping each client specifically to meet and exceed expectations. Rock Canyon Hardwood fits various lifestyle needs and budgets. Offering comprehensive services for the home or business, Rock Canyon Hardwood Flooring is a wise choice when you're investing in your flooring design needs.Rock Canyon Harwood's flooring services include hardwood installation, sanding, and finishing, refurbishing, staining with custom stain colors, staircases, luxury vinyl plank (LVP), laminate, tile, engineered wood, and prefinished hardwood. Rock Canyon Hardwood is a professional quality installation company. Craftsmanship and integrity are what their company was founded on, and Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC does not use subcontractors. They take great pride in having in-house employees, which enables them to train and certify all of their staff properly.Rock Canyon Hardwood values and appreciate every client's business, and they treat each person's home with the highest respect throughout each project unto completion. Following all guidelines and manufacturer specifications, Rock Canyon Hardwood's quality of workmanship and artistry is highly-regarded. Their dedication to efficiency and treating each client's project as if it were their own is what separates Rock Canyon Hardwood from other flooring companies.Rock Canyon Hardwood’s, Founder states, "We are very proud to offer a 20% discount to all military, police officers, firefighters, public servants and those who qualify. However, in addition to this year-round discount, Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC offers multiple specials at various times through the year."In June, July and August, Rock Canyon Hardwood LLC is running a Summer Special! With any install purchase, clients can receive a free flush mount vent that adds beauty to their floors, provides ease of moving and sliding furniture, and matches the floor's look. To find out more, contact Rock Canyon Hardwood today.



