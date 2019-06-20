Unequal’s Innovative Head Protection, Used by Professional Athletes, Redesigned for Extreme Sport Athletes

The Uncap Sport’s chin strap allows skateboarders and other action-sport athletes to compete with a helmet that fits into their favorite hat or beanie

GLEN MILLS, Pa., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unequal has redesigned its patented Uncap for the more than 16 million skateboarders across the country who needed a nimbler solution for their headgear protection. The Uncap Sport is outfitted with a chin strap to create the world’s first personal skateboard helmet that can be concealed under the athlete’s favorite baseball cap, hat or beanie.



/EIN News/ -- The Uncap was first featured on New York Yankees pitcher, Danny Farquhar (Yankees’ Uncap Baseball video). Much likes his cap, the Uncap Sport features NURO – a patented composite made of DuPont Kevlar, Airlar, and a multi-strike FlexShell. It is a thin, feather-light, multi-impact helmet that forms to each athlete’s head shape and size, and has air vents that offer comfortable, concealed protection. But, unlike Farquhar’s, the chin strap keeps the Uncap on athletes’ heads during even the sickest tricks and hard wipeouts.

The low profile Uncap improves balance and center of gravity, so athletes can do rad tricks and push their limits. Check out the Uncap in action: Uncap Sport video

“‘Unequal Protects’ is more than just a slogan to us, it’s at the essence of everything we do,” said Rob Vito, CEO of Unequal. “We create products that are truly the future of athletic protection. We help athletes compete at the highest level, with gear that enhances, instead of limits, their performance.”

About Unequal

Unequal's mission is to protect people to allow them to perform at their peak level in the military, sports, work, and life. The patented fusion of a military-grade composite, made of TriDur, Accelleron, Airilon, optional ImpacShield and/or FlexShield, is engineered to protect like no other sports gear. Thousands of athletes at all levels wear Unequal protection. From professionals and world champion athletes, to collegiate and high school teams, to sport leagues across the country, Unequal protects.

DuPont™ and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

