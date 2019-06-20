Global Sarcoma Market Outlook to 2027 - 485,100 Incident Cases are Forecast by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Sarcoma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Sarcoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, probability of success, recent events and analyst opinion, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 413,300 incident cases of sarcoma worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 485,100 incident cases by 2026.

Worldwide, the majority of sarcoma cases were soft tissue and other extra osseous sarcomas (83%), while a smaller proportion were osteosarcomas and other malignant bone tumors (17%).

The approved drugs in the sarcoma space focus on targets such as tumor necrosis factor-alpha, microtubules, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, KIT/c-KIT, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, and DNA. All of the approved drugs are administered via the intravenous route, except for Votrient, which is an oral drug.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for sarcoma are in Phase II. Therapies in development for sarcoma focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of these therapies are administered via the oral and intravenous routes, with the remainder being intraocular, subretinal, subconjunctival, intradermal, intratumoral, and topical formulations.

- High-impact upcoming events in the sarcoma space comprise topline Phase III trial results for TRC105. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I sarcoma asset is 13.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 62.5%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been 18 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving sarcoma drugs during 2013-18. The licensing agreement between Adaptimmune and GlaxoSmithKline in 2014 for $1,150m, to develop and commercialize NY-ESO-1(C259), was the largest deal during the period.

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for sarcoma have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 90% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 10% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of sarcoma clinical trials globally. France leads the major EU markets, while Israel has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the sarcoma space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for sarcoma, with 15 trials.

Merck & Co leads industry sponsors with the highest number of overall clinical trials for sarcoma, followed by Novartis and Pfizer.

Key Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes



TREATMENT

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Targeted therapies



EPIDEMIOLOGY

Epidemiological disease definition



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Yondelis for Sarcoma (June 04, 2018)

Selinexor for Sarcoma (June 01, 2018)

Selinexor for Sarcoma (September 20, 2017)

Selinexor for Sarcoma (March 10, 2017)

Tivantinib for Sarcoma (February 17, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

NantCell gets exclusive aldoxorubicin rights from CytRx



PARENT PATENTS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Trends in incident cases of sarcoma, 2017-26

Figure 2: Incident cases of sarcoma, by age, 2017

Figure 3: Incident cases of sarcoma, by tumor type, 2017

Figure 4: Overview of pipeline drugs for sarcoma in the US

Figure 5: Pipeline drugs for sarcoma, by company

Figure 6: Pipeline drugs for sarcoma, by drug type

Figure 7: Pipeline drugs for sarcoma, by classification

Figure 8: Yondelis for Sarcoma (June 04, 2018): Phase III - TSAR

Figure 9: Selinexor for Sarcoma (June 01, 2018): Phase II/III - SEAL

Figure 10: Selinexor for Sarcoma (September 20, 2017): Phase II/III - SEAL

Figure 11: Tivantinib for Sarcoma (February 17, 2017)

Figure 12: Key upcoming events in sarcoma

Figure 13: Probability of success in the sarcoma pipeline

Figure 14: Licensing and asset acquisition deals in sarcoma, 2013-18

Figure 15: Parent patents in sarcoma

Figure 16: Clinical trials in sarcoma

Figure 17: Top 10 drugs for clinical trials in sarcoma

Figure 18: Top 10 companies for clinical trials in sarcoma

Figure 19: Trial locations in sarcoma

Figure 20: Sarcoma trials status

Figure 21: Sarcoma trials sponsors, by phase



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Incident cases of sarcoma, 2017-26

Table 2: Marketed drugs for sarcoma

Table 3: Approvals by country for sarcoma

Table 4: Pipeline drugs for sarcoma in the US

Table 5: Yondelis for Sarcoma (June 04, 2018)

Table 6: Selinexor for Sarcoma (June 01, 2018)

Table 7: Selinexor for Sarcoma (September 20, 2017)

Table 8: Selinexor for Sarcoma (March 10, 2017)

Table 9: Tivantinib for Sarcoma (February 17, 2017)

Table 10: Historical global sales, by drug ($m), 2013-17

Table 11: Forecasted global sales, by drug ($m), 2018-22



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t51ya5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Oncology Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.