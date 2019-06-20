Global Sarcoma Market Outlook to 2027 - 485,100 Incident Cases are Forecast by 2026
This Market Spotlight report covers the Sarcoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, probability of success, recent events and analyst opinion, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts
Key Takeaways
- The author estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 413,300 incident cases of sarcoma worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 485,100 incident cases by 2026.
- Worldwide, the majority of sarcoma cases were soft tissue and other extra osseous sarcomas (83%), while a smaller proportion were osteosarcomas and other malignant bone tumors (17%).
- The approved drugs in the sarcoma space focus on targets such as tumor necrosis factor-alpha, microtubules, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, KIT/c-KIT, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor, and DNA. All of the approved drugs are administered via the intravenous route, except for Votrient, which is an oral drug.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for sarcoma are in Phase II. Therapies in development for sarcoma focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of these therapies are administered via the oral and intravenous routes, with the remainder being intraocular, subretinal, subconjunctival, intradermal, intratumoral, and topical formulations.
- - High-impact upcoming events in the sarcoma space comprise topline Phase III trial results for TRC105. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I sarcoma asset is 13.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 62.5%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.
- There have been 18 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving sarcoma drugs during 2013-18. The licensing agreement between Adaptimmune and GlaxoSmithKline in 2014 for $1,150m, to develop and commercialize NY-ESO-1(C259), was the largest deal during the period.
- The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for sarcoma have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 90% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 10% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of sarcoma clinical trials globally. France leads the major EU markets, while Israel has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the sarcoma space is dominated by completed trials. Novartis has the highest number of completed clinical trials for sarcoma, with 15 trials.
- Merck & Co leads industry sponsors with the highest number of overall clinical trials for sarcoma, followed by Novartis and Pfizer.
