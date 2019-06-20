Athena Alliance Advisor, Cheemin Bo-Linn, Receives NACD’s Highest Distinction for Board of Director Leadership

/EIN News/ -- HALF MOON BAY, Calif. , June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Alliance, an organization dedicated to revolutionizing leadership by helping more women secure corporate board seats, today announced that their Chief Journey Advisor, Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn, has been recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as one of the “Top 50 Directors” in the United States as part of its 2019 NACD Directorship 100™. This honor serves to highlight the top tier of the most influential and high-performing directors who serve on a public company board and as an independent committee chair with excellent governance.



Exemplary global board service



Dr. Bo-Linn, CEO and President of Peritus Partners Inc., currently serves as a board director for a leading multi-billion-dollar manufacturer, distributor, and innovative e-commerce platform provider of diversified building products and services, her third public company appointment. She was previously elected as an independent board director at seven companies across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, including private companies and Audit Chair of two public companies.



In addition to her recent recognition by the NACD, in 2018 Dr. Bo-Linn was named one of 20 “Top Directors to Watch". She is also recognized as “Top 100 CEOs Leading STEM,” “Most Influential Silicon Valley Executive,” and one of five inductees into the “Hall of Fame for Women in Technology,” a program supported by U.S. Presidents from George H. W. Bush through Barack Obama. Prior, she was Vice-President of IBM and former M&A Partner, Chief Revenue Officer, and Chief Marketing Officer of various growth companies. She is a sought-after thought leader on digital technology, marketing, transformation, and cyber security resolution, and has spoken at the United Nations, Dow Jones, and more on scaling growth.



“I’m thrilled to be recognized amongst the top 50 directors and will continue to share best practices. I’m honored to be surrounded by such accomplished and respected corporate directors,” Dr. Bo-Linn stated.



An influential community of board advisors and experts



As a Chief Journey Advisor for Athena Alliance, Dr. Bo-Linn works one-on-one with Athena members from founders to PE partners, venture capitalists, and corporate executives to help craft their journey and discuss strategies to advance into the boardroom.



“Athena Alliance attracts an incredible community of leaders, including board influencers, decision-makers, and investors. Cheemin Bo-Linn is an example of a remarkable leader who is dedicated to lifting other women up and accelerating their path into the boardroom,” said Coco Brown, Founder and CEO of Athena Alliance. “We’re proud to have a board director of her caliber serving as Chief Journey Advisor.”



About the NACD Directorship 100™



Since 2007, the NACD Directorship 100 seeks to identify the most influential people in the boardroom and in corporate governance. The 2019 Directorship 100 is comprised of 50 public company directors and 50 governance professionals and institutions. The board of directors are chosen after a yearlong vetting process. In 2019, over 400 nominations were evaluated based on merits such as return on investment, shareholder return, reputation, leadership, and governance. The board honorees represent a range of companies such as Adobe, Bank of America, Best Buy, Cisco, Citigroup, General Mills, Intel, Kimberly Clark, Sprint, Target, and Verizon. NACD will host a black-tie gala in New York City on June 26, 2019, to celebrate.



About Athena Alliance



Athena Alliance is revolutionizing leadership, from senior management to the boardroom. We enable businesses to take on today’s greatest threats and to conquer their most pressing imperatives. And, we empower women to own their value and to step into their most ambitious leadership role yet: in the boardroom, in the C-suite, as a founder, or as an investor. At the heart of our mission: coaching remarkable senior women leaders to fully own their value and to step into bigger roles. We also guide CEOs, venture firms and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to facilitate curated connections to remarkable female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.org.

About NACD



The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. www.NACDonline.org.

Lexie Banks, Communications Manager

Athena Alliance

(801) 882-2755

communications@athenaalliance.org



