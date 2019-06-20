Spirit Airlines Brings More Go to Charlotte, North Carolina!

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the perfect summer getaway, Spirit Airlines is kicking off service to Charlotte, North Carolina. Beginning today, Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) now offers nonstop daily flights from Charlotte Douglass International Airport (CLT) to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Newark. The four routes will operate year-round and create dozens of connections to some of Spirit’s most popular destinations throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.



Charlotte marks Spirit’s fourth destination in the Tar Heel State, joining the Piedmont Triad, Asheville, and Raleigh-Durham. These North Carolina additions to Spirit’s network have resulted in hundreds of new jobs in the state, while adding additional options to stimulate North Carolina tourism. By summer 2019, Spirit will have more than fifteen daily departures across the state.

“Spirit Airlines is thrilled to continue our growth in the Tar Heel State with service to Charlotte,” said John Kirby, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Value-focused residents of the Queen City will love our low fares, signature service and operational excellence.”

“Spirit Airlines’ expanding service to Charlotte will help spur economic activity in the area and show that North Carolina is a great place to live and visit,” said Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina.

“We want to welcome Spirit Airlines to Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” said Brent Cagle, Aviation Director and Chief Executive Officer for CLT. “Giving our passengers choices when it comes to air travel is our top priority. Spirit’s approach to air service makes the airline a perfect fit for our airport.”

Charlotte (CLT) to/from: Starts: Frequency: Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC (BWI) June 20, 2019 Daily Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) June 20, 2019 Daily Orlando, FL (MCO) June 20, 2019 Daily Newark, NJ (EWR) June 20, 2019 Daily

Today, Spirit is also expanding on the West Coast with the addition of two other new destinations, Burbank and Sacramento. Both California cities begin nonstop service to and from Las Vegas three times daily. The value carrier also recently announced it would begin service to Nashville on October 10, 2019 with daily service to six destinations.

About Spirit Airlines :

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

Contact:

Oneisha Ford

(954) 364-0952

oneisha.ford@spirit.com



