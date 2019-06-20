Hyperice Partners with Premier Lacrosse League to Deliver Cutting-edge Health Technology, League Wide

Professional sports league prioritizes first-of-its-kind athlete recovery initiative

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPERICE , a leading performance technology company known for its recovery and mobility devices used by the world’s most elite athletes, today announces a partnership with the recently debuted Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) to deliver an innovative athlete recovery initiative designed to improve health and performance. PLL recently disrupted the entire lacrosse community by bringing together 160 of the world’s best players on six lacrosse clubs with an aim at pioneering a new future for the sport. Hyperice and PLL believe this health and wellness partnership will enhance player performance, extend player career longevity and reduce injuries league-wide.



/EIN News/ -- Hyperice is building on the momentum of this fast-growing sport by delivering top-of-the-line tech devices into training rooms, and on the field, as a way to relax muscles, increase circulation and enhance range of motion and flexibility. Hyperice devices will be used by PLL athletes as a source for pre-game warmup, post-game recovery, and everyday body maintenance.

In an effort to redefine health and wellness, the partnership will also include:

Lacrosse specific educational workshops, tutorials and protocols designed to improve performance and reduce injury

The launch of on-field and training room mobile Wellness Pods – a “wellness room” concept providing easy access to Hyperice tools, established for warm up, rehabilitation and recovery

“Hyperice has become the leader in sports recovery through product innovation and prioritizing the needs of the athlete,” says PLL Co-Founder, CSO, and Atlas LC midfielder Paul Rabil. “Our athletes use Hyperice products and can attest to the on-field performance improvement and post-game recovery. Personally, I’m delighted to work with Hyperice every weekend throughout the season and beyond.”

As a professional lacrosse player himself, Paul Rabil prioritizes health, and has experienced advancements in his career by utilizing Hyperice’s technology. In partnering with Hyperice, PLL believes it will create a meaningful, competitive advantage for its teams and respective players.

“Lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and as such, player career longevity and health should be a top priority,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “This progressive partnership is incredibly meaningful for existing PLL players’ health and wellness, and sets the gold standard for leagues and organizations worldwide. We are thrilled to be working alongside a forward-thinking league so dedicated and passionate, and cannot wait to see PLL take the lacrosse community by storm.”

See PLL and Hyperice in action here: https://youtu.be/ey53_g1umd4, and to learn more about Hyperice’s performance technology, visit: https://hyperice.com/

About Hyperice : HYPERICE is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.

About Premier Lacrosse League:

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) brings the sport of lacrosse to a national stage for the first time through a tour-based model, complete with the best players the sport has to offer. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group comprised of The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the Chernin Group, and Blum Capital. The PLL season began in June 2019 with six teams embarking on a 14-week season that concludes with a playoff and PLL Championship Game. The PLL season will be distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Sports Group. For more information, visit www.premierlacrosseleague.com and follow on social media: Instagram (@PLL), Twitter (@PremierLacrosse), Facebook (@PremierLacrosseLeague) and YouTube ( YouTube.com/PLL ).

