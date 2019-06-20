ICE District Announces Archetype as New Luxury Fitness and Lifestyle Club

Archetype memberships now available for elevated fitness experience

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICE District Properties is pleased to introduce Archetype, a new luxury fitness and lifestyle club in ICE District opening in August 2019. Situated on the fifth floor of the new JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District hotel, Archetype will be an exceptional 20,000 square-foot fitness club with a comprehensive approach to lifestyle optimization.



/EIN News/ -- Archetype was created from the vision of Simon Bennett, a renowned fitness legend with years of experience as a personal trainer and strength coach, including his role as former Director of High Performance to the Edmonton Oilers. Archetype will provide a curated fitness experience focused on health coaching and bespoke lifestyle management in an environment of unparalleled amenities. Members will have a first-class personal experience with Archetype’s invested concierge team and expert trainers including Simon Bennett.

“Archetype is comprised of purposefully designed spaces to fully optimize exercise preparation, recovery, training, cognitive health and resiliency,” said Simon Bennett, Partner, Archetype. “Archetype is more than a gym – it’s a lifestyle.”

Archetype features several high-end amenities, including state-of-the art cardio, strength and performance areas and leading equipment brands, such as Sorinex, Keiser and Woodway. Members also have access to group experience classes including yoga, boxing, spin and flex; a Grab and Go Fuel Bar featuring a menu designed by Oliver & Bonacini, one of Canada’s leading restaurant and event groups; a pool, hot tub and steam room; chilled towels and hydration stations; premium laundry service; and spacious change rooms.

“Archetype is an incredible addition to ICE District’s growing roster of distinguished tenants that provide high-quality amenities to residents and visitors,” said Tim Shipton, Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, ICE District. “We look forward to seeing ICE District’s continual growth in becoming a destination like no other.”



Located in ICE District with convenient underground parking and pedway connectivity, Archetype will be easily accessible for JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District hotel guests as well as residents of SKY Residences at ICE District and The Legends Private Residences. Public memberships are now available for Edmontonians looking to experience this dynamic club.

For more information and updates on ICE District, Archetype and JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District hotel, visit www.icedistrict.com , www.archetypelife.ca and www.JWMarriottEdmonton.com.

About ICE District



ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences, premium office spaces and the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District where the exceptional Archetype fitness club is located. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.

