ScottMadden’s Latest Energy Industry Update Explores Non-Wires as Non-Traditional Solutions to Grid Constraints

ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed “How Soon is Now?,” this issue of the EIU explores how non-wires alternatives (NWAs) are being introduced across the country as a potential alternative to building utility infrastructure.



Over the past few years, NWAs have emerged as an alternative to traditional investments in the electric transmission and distribution system. NWAs may be a cost-effective resource to provide benefits to utilities and customers, while also being a clean and non-carbon emitting resource. This edition of the EIU considers the future of NWAs and how they could provide important lessons in the coming years.



“NWAs present both an opportunity and a challenge to utilities. As utilities consider adopting NWAs, they must address questions regarding cost-benefit calculations, governance of planning and, operations, and procurement of third-party resources. The answers to these questions will vary depending on the utility’s structure and the state regulatory environment,” says Chris Sturgill, manager at ScottMadden.



For more information about these issues and why more states are turning to NWAs as a solution to grid constraints, hear from Mr. Sturgill in this new video.



About ScottMadden’s Energy Practice



We know energy from the ground up. Since 1983, we have served as energy consultants for hundreds of utilities, large and small, including all of the top 20. We focus on Transmission & Distribution, the Grid Edge, Generation, Energy Markets, Rates & Regulation, Enterprise Sustainability, and Corporate Services. Our broad, deep utility expertise is not theoretical—it is experience based. We have helped our clients develop and implement strategies, improve critical operations, reorganize departments and entire companies, and implement myriad initiatives.



About ScottMadden, Inc.



ScottMadden is the management consulting firm that does what it takes to get it done right. We consult in two main areas—Energy and Corporate & Shared Services. We deliver a broad array of consulting services ranging from strategic planning through implementation across many industries, business units, and functions. To learn more, visit www.scottmadden.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

