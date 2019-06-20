The African Elevators & Escalators Market to 2025 - Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The African Elevators & Escalators Market to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Regional integration on trade and economic cooperation, rapid urbanization and growing middle-class population are some of the factors which are boosting the construction activities in the African continent.

The market for Elevators and Escalators in the region exhibited steady growth in terms of the number of new installations across several countries over the past five years. Countries such as South Africa and Egypt registered the maximum number of new installations and accounts for the majority of the Africa Elevators and Escalators Market revenue and volume share.



According to this research, the Africa Elevators and Escalators Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2025.

The commercial and residential segments are expected to grow due to an expected increase in FDI and urbanization across all major countries, which would boost market revenues. Additionally, major hotel chains are expanding their presence across several countries and large-scale government infrastructure development projects, such as airport expansions, metro expansions and development of other social infrastructure are also strengthening the construction sector in the region. These factors would further fuel the demand for elevators and escalators in the African region in the near future.



The new installation segment is the key revenue generator in the overall market share as urbanization and infrastructure development continue to play an important role in the region. As major African countries seek to diversify their economies by focusing on domains such as tourism and manufacturing, the new installation segment is predicted to undergo significant growth over the coming years as well.



The report thoroughly covers the market by service types, product types, elevator types, escalator types, and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Overview

3.1 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market - Porter's Five Forces Model

3.4 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Service Type, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Revenue Share, By Countries, 2018 & 2025F



4. Africa Elevator & Escalator Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Africa Elevator & Escalator Market Trends



6. Africa Elevator Market Overview



7. Egypt Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



8. Kenya Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



9. Tanzania Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



10. Nigeria Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



11. Ghana Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



12. Algeria Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



13. Morocco Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



14. Ethiopia Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



15. Rest of Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Overview



16. Africa Elevator and Escalator Market - Opportunity Assessment

16.1 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment, By Country, 2025F

16.2 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



17. Africa Elevator and Escalator Market - Competitive Landscape

17.1 Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Product Type



18. Company Profiles

18.1 Otis Elevator Co.

18.2 Schindler Holding Ltd.

18.3 KONE Corporation

18.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

18.5 Thyssenkrupp AG

18.6 Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

18.7 Kleemann Hellas S.A.

18.8 Omega Elevators



19. Key Strategic Recommendations



