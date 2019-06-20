Global Video Game Market Outlook to 2022 by Platform & Region with a Focus on Console, PC and Mobile Platforms

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Video Game Market Review & Forecasts 2005-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts report provides an overview of how the global market breaks down by platform and region with a focus on console, PC and Mobile platforms (dedicated portable, smartphone and tablet).



This is part of the authors 'Worldwide Forecasting' service which is updated on a regular basis:

Five year forecasts are broken down by platform, region and distribution method (retail, online)

Complete forecasts for the individual major console game systems

Includes separate forecasts for PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox One X

Forecasts are broken down by major hardware platforms including iOS, Android, Sony PlayStation systems

Microsoft Xbox systems and Nintendo portable and dedicated console systems (including Switch)

81 pages, 51 charts and accompanying data tables

Includes Excel spreadsheets

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Overview

Summary of Total Worldwide Sales Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

Total Worldwide Game Market

Packaged Market and Digital Market: 2011-2022

Summary of Market Forecasts by Segment

Summary of PC Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

Summary of Mobile Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

Summary of Console Market Forecasts: 2011-2022

2. Mobile Game Market Forecasts



3. PC Game Market



4. Console System Overview

Microsoft Game Systems

Nintendo Game Systems

Sony Game Systems

Worldwide Generation Game System Market Forecasts

List of Tables

Table 1 Total Worldwide Game Software Market by Segment: 2011-2022

Table 2 Total Worldwide Game Hardware Market by Segment: 2011-2022

Table 3 Total Worldwide Game Market by Segment: 2011-2022

Table 4 Total Worldwide Packaged Sales for Software and Hardware: 2011-2022

Table 5 Worldwide Total Packaged Software Sales by Region: 2011-2022

Table 6 Total Digital Game Revenue: PC, Console, Portable and Mobile: 2011-2022

Table 7 Total Worldwide Revenue for Digital and Packaged Game Hardware and Software: 2011-2022

Table 8 Total Worldwide Packaged and Digital Game Sales: 2011-2022

Table 9 Total Worldwide PC Packaged and Digital Game Sales 2011-2022

Table 9 Total Worldwide iOS and Android Game Sales 2011-2022

Table 10 Worldwide Console Hardware Unit Sales by Generation: 2011-2022

Table 11 Worldwide Console Hardware Revenue by Generation: 2011-2022

Table 12 Worldwide Console Software Retail Unit Sales by Generation: 2011-2022

Table 13 Worldwide Console Software Retail Revenue by Generation: 2011-2022

Table 14 Worldwide Console Software Digital Revenue by Generation: 2011-2022

Table 15 Worldwide Console Total Retail & Digital Game Revenue by Generation: 2011-2022

Table 16 Dedicated Portable Game System Revenue Forecasts: 2011-2022

Table 17 Worldwide Mobile Revenue by Platform: 2011-2022

Table 18 Total Mobile Game Software Market: (smartphones and tablets)

Table 19 Total Portable Game Software Market: Dedicated Portable Software, Smartphones and Tablet Games: 2011-2022

Table 20 Total Mobile Game Software Market by Region: 2011-2022

Table 21 Worldwide PC Game Packaged Revenue Forecasts by Region: 2011-2022

Table 22 Worldwide PC Digital Game Revenue by Region: 2011-2022

Table 23 Total Worldwide PC Packaged and Digital Games Sales by Region: 2011-2022

Table 24 Total Worldwide PC Packaged and Digital Game Sales 2011-2022

Table 25 Microsoft Xbox 360 Hardware Unit Sales by Region: 2005-2021

Table 26 Forecast for Microsoft Xbox One Game System by Region: 2012-2022

Table 27 Nintendo Wii Hardware Unit Sales by Region: 2005-2021

Table 28 Forecast for Nintendo Wii U by Region: 2012-2022

Table 29 Forecast for Nintendo Switch by Region: 2017-2022

Table 31 Sony PlayStation 3 Hardware Unit Sales by Region: 2005-2021

Table 32 Sony PlayStation 4 Hardware Unit Sales by Region: 2012-2022

Table 33 Forecasts for Worldwide Hardware Unit Sales of Generation 6 Game Systems: 2005-2022

Table 34 Forecasts for Worldwide Hardware Revenue of Generation 6 Game Systems: 2005-2022

Table 35 Forecasts for Worldwide Software Unit Sales of Generation 6 Game Systems: 2005-2022

Table 36 Forecasts for Worldwide Console Packaged Game Revenue of Generation 6: 2005-2022

Table 37 Forecasts for Worldwide Digital Game Revenue of Generation 6 Game Systems: 2008-2022

Table 38 Forecasts for Total Digital and Packaged Game Revenue of Generation 6 Game Systems: 2008-2022

Table 39 Forecasts for Total Worldwide Generation 6 Game Systems Market: 2008-2022

Table 40 Active Worldwide Installed Base of Generation 6 Game Systems: 2005-2022

Table 41 Cumulative Worldwide Installed Base of Generation 6 Game Systems: 2005-2022

Table 42 Forecasts for Worldwide Hardware Unit Sales of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

Table 43 Forecasts for Worldwide Hardware Revenue of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

Table 44 Forecasts for Worldwide Software Packaged Unit Sales of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

Table 45 Forecasts for Worldwide Software Packaged Revenue of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

Table 46 Forecasts for Worldwide Digital Game Revenue of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

Table 47 Forecasts for Total Digital and Packaged Game Revenue of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

Table 48 Forecasts for Total Worldwide Generation 7 Game Systems Market: 2012-2022

Table 49 Total Worldwide Hardware and Packaged & Digital Game Software Sales for Generation 7: 2012-2022

Table 50 Active Worldwide Installed Base of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

Table 51 Cumulative Worldwide Installed Base of Generation 7 Game Systems: 2012-2022

