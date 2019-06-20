Global Video Game Market Outlook to 2022 by Platform & Region with a Focus on Console, PC and Mobile Platforms
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Video Game Market Review & Forecasts 2005-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts report provides an overview of how the global market breaks down by platform and region with a focus on console, PC and Mobile platforms (dedicated portable, smartphone and tablet).
This is part of the authors 'Worldwide Forecasting' service which is updated on a regular basis:
- Five year forecasts are broken down by platform, region and distribution method (retail, online)
- Complete forecasts for the individual major console game systems
- Includes separate forecasts for PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox One X
- Forecasts are broken down by major hardware platforms including iOS, Android, Sony PlayStation systems
- Microsoft Xbox systems and Nintendo portable and dedicated console systems (including Switch)
- 81 pages, 51 charts and accompanying data tables
- Includes Excel spreadsheets
Companies Mentioned
- Microsoft
- Nintendo
- Sony
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Summary of Total Worldwide Sales Market Forecasts: 2011-2022
- Total Worldwide Game Market
- Packaged Market and Digital Market: 2011-2022
- Summary of Market Forecasts by Segment
- Summary of PC Market Forecasts: 2011-2022
- Summary of Mobile Market Forecasts: 2011-2022
- Summary of Console Market Forecasts: 2011-2022
2. Mobile Game Market Forecasts
3. PC Game Market
4. Console System Overview
- Microsoft Game Systems
- Nintendo Game Systems
- Sony Game Systems
- Worldwide Generation Game System Market Forecasts
- Worldwide Generation Game System Market Forecasts
