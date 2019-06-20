Rising Advancements in Electronic Devices to Fillip Digital Isolator Market, Noted TMR

Digital Isolator Market Rests Hopes on Growing Industrial Automation and High Demand for Advanced Electronics

Albany, New York, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital isolator market is prognosticated to develop due to several advantageous factors in coming years. Established players are constantly focusing on the business strategies regarding new products and their launches to achieve global recognition and improve their brand. Besides, the key players are taking up strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, and mergers and acquisitions. This aims to improve their production and tapping in opportunities which are foreseen to be provided by the global digital isolator market.

According to the recent report by TMR, the leading players contributing in the global market growth are Broadcom Limited, National Instruments, Silicon Labs, Infineon Technologies, ROHM Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated. These players are making efforts to come up with advanced products, by investing heavily in the research and development activities.

Based on the recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global digital isolator market is expected to flourish at a decent CAGR of 6.2% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The market in 2017, was valued around worth US$1,183.8 Mn, which is foreseen to reach a valuation of around US$1,598.0 Mn by the end of forecast period.

Based on isolation, the global digital isolator market is led by the giant magnetoresistive segment. This segment could bag a whooping share of 38.1% in the digital isolator market by 2022 end. Within the forecast period, the segment of giant magnetoresistive is likely to grow around worth US$35.5 Mn. In terms of geography, the global digital isolator market is likely to comprise lucrative regions for example, Asia Pacific that would lead the global market with the expected revenue of worth US$125.8 Mn in the span of coming years. Europe and North America are estimated to attract companies with strong business ideas for future investments.

Flexibility of Usage as Different Communication Ports to Bolster Market Growth

The use of digital isolator is considered as one the most conspicuous reasons fueling the development of the digital isolator market. There are numerous aspects responsible for the growth of the global digital isolator market. The flexibility offered by digital isolators to be utilized as ADCs, DC/DC converters, and USB and some of the important communication ports is another development advancing factor for the global digital isolator market.

A digital isolator is preferred over an optocoupler based on speed, size, usability, control utilization, and unwavering quality. Likewise, it offers advantages, for example, affordability, easy integration, and size optimization in the business, which are few other factors boosting the demand in the global digital isolator market.

Unawareness about Working of Digital Isolators to Pull Back Demand in Global Market

The expense of production and execution of power supply that can bolster the smooth integration of digital isolators is extremely high. Likewise, the comprehension of isolators for work force who are not aware about its working is complicated. Attributable to these issues, the market of digital isolators may suffer some holdbacks in the span of forthcoming years. All things considered, the surging demand regarding decrease of electronic gadgets in work environments so as to obey to different industry norms will help the players catch a huge scope offered by the market. Likewise, with the race to provide consumer loyalty by different players will keep the development of global digital isolator market pushing ahead in the forthcoming years.

This analysis is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled, “Digital Isolator Market (Isolation - Capacitive Coupling, Magnetic Coupling, and Giant Magnetoresistive; Data Rate - Less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and More than 75 Mbps; Channel - 2 Channel, 4 Channel, 6 Channel, and 8 Channel; Vertical - Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, and Energy and Power) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

The global Digital Isolator Market is segmented based into:

Isolation Capacitive Coupling Magnetic Coupling Giant Magnetoresistive

Data Rate Less than 25 Mbps 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps More than 75 Mbps

Channel 2 Channel 4 Channel 6 Channel 8 Channel

Vertical Industrial Healthcare Automotive Telecommunication Aerospace and Defense Energy and Power

Region Asia Pacific excluding Japan North America Europe



