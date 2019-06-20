Smart Cannabis Corp. Reveals 261% Gains in First Quarter; Expands Advisory Board

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTC: SCNA) has released their first quarter financials to reveal much anticipated revenue gains. The quarterly report, posted to OTC Market this week, shows a 261% gain in revenue over the entire year of 2018. “It’s rewarding to see the exhaustive, difficult work in the field result in positive revenue. The focus, determination, and commitment to excellence our team demonstrates every single day is paying off,” confidently stated CEO and President, John Taylor.



/EIN News/ -- Additionally, the company has added another valuable Advisory Board Member to its team. Randy Bettis, a mechanical engineer with over thirty years experience as a HVAC / Hydronic professional, brings a diverse background in construction, product development, systems design, and sales to the Advisory Board. Mr. Bettis has successfully completed multiple industry related trainings, is a Mitsubishi Diamond Designer, and holds a Universal EPA License.

Learn more about Mr. Bettis and our entire Advisory Board by visiting: https://smartcannabis.com/officersandadvisors

Smart Cannabis (OTC: SCNA) is a public equity corporation advancing the agriculture and cannabis industries and growing through acquisition, strategic alliances, and proprietary intellectual property. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Farming Inc., provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouse systems that efficiently improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops. The company websites are http://smartcannabis.com https://sapinvestments.com https://smartcannabis.com/nextgenfarming

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:

Smart Cannabis Corp.

info@smartcannabis.com

(424) 732-7646

