Global Pre-filled Saline Syringe Market to Reach US$650 mn by 2025 as End Users Focus on Preventing Cross Contamination

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QY Research has recently published a research report about the global pre-filled saline syringe market. The report is a thorough study of the market, detailing the key trends that are poised to shape its trajectory. The research report, titled “Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringe Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”, presents a comprehensive take on the overall market.



According to analyst, the global pre-filled saline syringe market is expected to be worth US$650 mn by the end of 2025 from US$400 mn in 2018. Between the years of 2019 and 2025, the global market for pre-filled saline syringe market is expected to surge at a significant CAGR of 7.1%. The report states that the demand for pre-filled saline syringe will be driven by the ease they offer in delivering drugs.

Global Pre-filled Syringe Market: Drivers

Pre-filled syringes have been an integral part of the rapid advancements in the healthcare industry. These syringes have not only ensured easy drug delivery but also reduced the safer administration of drugs. Usage of prefilled syringes have ensured lesser number of needle stick injuries as they eliminate the hassle of preparing dosages. The biggest advantage of pre-filled saline syringe is that it prevents contamination as it reduces the changes of solution touching or entering the non-sterile parts of syringe. In addition, pre-filled saline syringes also eliminate the chances of any erroneous adulteration or incorrect packaging that can cause grave medical mishaps. Thus, the paramount importance to patient safety is also projected boost the demand for pre-filled saline syringes in the coming years.

Global Pre-filled Syringe Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product, the global pre-filled saline syringe market is segmented into 3 ml syringe, 5 ml syringe, 10 ml syringe, and others. Out of these, the 3 and 10 ml pre-filled saline syringes are expected to lead the global market in the coming years as they are the most convenient sizes. In terms of end users, the global pre-filled saline syringe market is segmented into outpatient clinics, hospitals, homecare, and pharmaceutical. The hospital segment is projected to lead the global market as growing importance towards avoiding cross contamination in hospitals. The growing need to avoid human errors in administering solutions or drugs is expected to stoke the demand for pre-filled syringes in hospitals.

Global Pre-filled Syringe Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global pre-filled syringe market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report suggests that North America dominates the global pre-filled saline syringe market due to rapid modernization of healthcare infrastructure. Europe is projected to follow suit as the awareness of the pre-filled saline syringes heightens.

Global Pre-filled Syringe Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global pre-filled saline syringe market are Weigao, Becton Dickinson, MedXL, Cardinal Health, Sterisets, Guerbet, and DBM. Companies are expected to emphasize on developing accurate pre-filled syringes that comply with dosage norms.

