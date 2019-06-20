Greater Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners Unveil Host City Candidate Logo and Host Watch Party for USWNT vs. Sweden

Greater Orlando celebrates the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup while looking ahead to 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners (GO26) today unveiled its new Host City Candidate logo, designed by Bosack & Co. Orlando is among 17 U.S. cities still in the running to host matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that will be jointly staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Greater Orlando Host City Candidate Logo





“On behalf of our World Cup Pursuit stakeholders, we are thrilled to unveil our Host City Candidate logo,” said Jason Siegel, CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. “Our leadership team from the City of Orlando, Orange County, Orlando City Soccer Club and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission looks forward to welcoming dignitaries from FIFA and U.S. Soccer to Orlando during the upcoming phase of the bid process to showcase all that our community has to offer for 2026.”

"The overall shape of the logo is evocative of traditional soccer crests while the color palette communicates a strong sense of place,” said Joe Bosack, designer of the logo. “The warm tones and the rising sun soccer ball represents the promise and opportunity ahead for soccer in Greater Orlando."

The Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Partners along with the Orlando Downtown Development Board are hosting a Church Street Block Party this afternoon for the U.S. Women’s National Team as they take on Sweden in their final group stage match of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Fox Sports will be on site to film and is expected to show live shots from Church Street during the international broadcast of the match. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive at Church Street at 2:00 p.m. for the chance to win an assortment of prizes. Dani Weatherholt, Carson Pickett, and Bridget Callahan from the Orlando Pride will also be on site during halftime to sign autographs.

In honor of the 25th Anniversary of the 1994 FIFA World Cup in Orlando, the first 25 fans to arrive and register at the Orlando Pride tent will receive an official Orlando 2026 World Cup Pursuit Scarf featuring the Host City Candidate Logo that was unveiled today. The first 100 fans to arrive and register at the Orlando Pride tent will receive a commemorative Orlando Pride cup and one free draft beer from Lion’s Pride. All fans in attendance will have the chance to enter to win additional prizes including a 2026 Orlando World Cup Pursuit jersey and a 2019 MLS All-Star Prize Pack, which includes one 2019 MLS All-Star jersey and two tickets to the 2019 MLS All-Star Game in Orlando on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

