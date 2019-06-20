Nonprofits Learn How to Inspire Others to Donate at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Luncheon

Terry Hitchcock, whose 2009 "My Run" documentary was inspired by his struggles as a single parent and completing 75 marathons in 75 days, will be the guest speaker at the June 26th CCV Charity Networking Luncheon at their downtown Center.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 26th leaders of Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations will gather at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for a monthly Non-Profit Networking Luncheon. At the luncheon Mr. Terry Hitchcock will deliver a short talk about how to inspire others to contribute to their causes. Nonprofits can RSVP by contacting the CCV Center directly. There is no cost to attend.

Terry Hitchcock has been an inspirational speaker for over 10 years, and is a recipient of the Distinguished Medal of Merit from President Reagan, one of the highest civilian decorations available in the United States. In 1996, Terry Hitchcock gained the national spotlight for running the equivalent of 75 marathons in 75 days from Minneapolis to Atlanta. He offered to speak at the luncheon as his way of giving back to the community.

“The networking luncheon was created to assist nonprofits to get the tools they need, like learning how to recruit more volunteers and enabling them to network within their social betterment campaigns.” said Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center.

The luncheon will begin with a short reception followed by a buffet lunch with a variety of items to choose from.

“Nonprofit leaders are the people who have the personal conviction to tackle the various ills in our society today” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “Being able to inspire others is the trademark of a leader – and this is why we invited Mr. Hitchcock to deliver this seminar, he is a man of many accomplishments. Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘the first test any follower of a leader requires the leaders to meet is competence,’ and Mr. Hitchcock exemplifies this.”



Topics previously discussed at the CCV Charity networking luncheon are all targeted towards the different aspects of running a successful nonprofit. Among the list of subjects covered have been public speaking, photography and even going viral on social media.

Since March of 2018 the CCV Center has offered its facilities as a meeting space or event venue at no cost to nonprofit organizations. Made possible with sponsorship from the Church of Scientology, it serves to expand the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ community outreach.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for next month’s luncheon please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



