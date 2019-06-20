Breast Pumps Market to cross US$4.16 billion by 2025 - TMR

Awareness about Benefits of Breast Milk for Infants to Fuel Breast Pumps Market

Albany, New York, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ongoing report distributed by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global breast pumps market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The valuation of the global breast pumps market is foreseen to soar nearby US$4.16 bn by 2025, advancing from US$1.97 bn earned in year 2016.

Increasing Disposable Income to Make Middle Class People Invest More on breast Pumps

These days, individuals are progressively aware of the significance of breast milk to the infant as it helps in the overall advancement of the newborn child. Besides, the rising global population and expanding disposable income in the middle class income group are probably going to add to the development of the breast pumps market. Changing inclination of females and expanding popularity of better approaches for bolstering is additionally expected to support the interest in the breast pumps market.

In addition, the simple accessibility of an several new types of products, rising focus of manufacturers on consistent product development to guarantee high comfort level, simplicity of handling and effective lactation, coupled with increasing awareness in regards to the accessible products in the market are additionally foreseen to fuel demand in breast pumps market in the following couple of years.

Globally, rising birthrate in underdeveloped and developing nations has created enormous scope for development in the global breast pumps market. A breast pump provide stimulation in lactation in females who experience issues in producing milk or have constrained supply of milk. These devices are to a great extent utilized by females experiencing reduced engorgement and lactating period, or breast torment. The increasing number of females getting employment and supportive reimbursement policies are likewise made as a development potential for breast pumps market. It is valuable for children who face trouble in sucking milk because of some physical reason.

Growing Birthrate in Asia Pacific to Benefit Global Breast Pumps Market

Based on geography, North America held maximum share in the breast pump market in 2016. Factors such as rising government initiatives that help cover the cost of breast pumps, increasing number of nuclear and single families, and high demand for breastfeeding products has led to the growth of this market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to rise at a healthy CAGR within the forecast tenure, due to lenient government policies and rising birthrate. Large investments by private and public sectors in growing awareness about breastfeeding in developing economies are also benefitting in developing the breast pumps market.

The vendor landscape in the report covers various prominent players existing in the market and what business development strategies they are using. Spectra Baby USA, Mayborn Group Limited Evenflo Feeding, Ardo Medical Ag, Inc., and Albert Manufacturing USA are some of the prominent players present in the breast pumping market globally.

This analysis of the global breast pumps market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Breast Pumps Market (Product - Single Electric Breast Pumps Double Electric Breast Pumps, and Manual Breast Pumps; Applications - Hospital Grade and Personal Use) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

