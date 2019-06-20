/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insights Into the $79+ Billion Global Gypsum Board Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gypsum board market size is projected to reach USD 79.17 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 11.4%.



Increasing consumption of the product in residential real estate sector is the key factor driving the industry growth. Economic recovery after 2012 along with increasing employment and credit rate for residential mortgages is expected to the construction sector in U.S. According to demographics of the industry, demand is expected to be driven by multifamily households rather than single-family households as student loan debt is expected to hinder sales of the latter.



Demand for improved infrastructure facilities in residential and commercial sector due to rapid industrialization, growing population, increased income levels, and improved living standards is anticipated to drive the demand further. Gypsum board production cost is highly dependent on the availability of raw materials and transportation cost. Tight supply of raw material has led to high cost of the end products, as a result, a lot of manufacturers from North America and Europe are shifting their production facilities to Asia Pacific.



U.S. EPA has evaluated and approved the usage of Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) Gypsum, which is a by-product of coal-fired power generation industry, as a replacement for mined gypsum in the manufacturing of wallboard. Almost half of the gypsum used in the production of wallboard is FGD gypsum and is expected to help lower environmental pollution levels with reduced mining for obtaining raw material.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of volume, the global market size is anticipated to reach 19,588 million square meters by 2025 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, India is expected to be the fastest-growing country at a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecasted period.

Increasing gypsum production in countries, such as Russia and Turkey, coupled with high demand for residential and commercial constructions is expected to augment the gypsum board market growth.

Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Business Segment Trends

3.1.1 Product Segment Analysis

3.1.2 Application Segment Analysis

3.1.3 Regional Segment Analysis

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping, 2014 - 2025

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Distribution Channels

3.4 Gypsum board market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rapidly growing residential real estate sector

3.4.1.2 Increasing construction spending in emerging economies

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Raw material supply constraints

3.5 Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1 Porters Five Forces

3.5.2 Macro-environmental Analysis

3.5.3 Import-Export Overview

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Technology Overview

3.8 Key opportunities prioritized

3.9 Gypsum board market - PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Gypsum Board Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Wallboard

4.3 Ceiling board

4.4 Pre-decorated board

4.5 Others



Chapter 5 Gypsum Board Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Pre-engineered metal buildings

5.3 Residential

5.4 Industrial

5.5 Commercial

5.6 Institutional



Chapter 6 Gypsum Board Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional movement analysis & market share, 2018 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Participants categorization

7.1.1. Innovator

7.1.2. Market Leader

7.2. Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis

7.3. Gypsum board company heat map analysis

7.4. Vendor Landscape

7.5. Competitive Environment

7.6. Strategy framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.4 Production Capacity

8.1.5 Strategic Initiatives

8.2 Knauf Middle East

8.3 Gypsemna

8.4 Global Mining Co. LLC

8.5 Gulf Gypsum Co. (ASK Gypsum Factory Ltd.)

8.6 National Gypsum Co.

8.7 Beijing New Building Material

8.8 Etex Group

8.9 United Mining Industries

8.10 Saint-Gobain Gyproc Middle East

8.11 Lafarge Group

8.12 AYHACO Group

8.13 Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.



