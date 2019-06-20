The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EQBK, CLDR, PYX and ZUO

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK)

Class Period: May 11, 2018 to April 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2019

Throughout the class period, Equity Bancshares, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) as a result, certain of the Company’s loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR)

Class Period: April 28, 2017 to June 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

According to the complaint, Cloudera, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company’s Hadoop-based platform; (ii) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues, even as new revenue opportunities were diminishing; and (iii) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows.

Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)

Class Period: on behalf of stockholders who purchased Pyxus (f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (AOI)) securities between June 7, 2018 and November 8, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Pyxus International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company’s accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Class Period: April 12, 2018 to May 30, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Zuora, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) as a result, the Company lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) the Company would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

