Global Automotive Catalyst Market to Grow Up to $31.81 Billion by 2025: AMR

Surge in automobile production along with emission control regulations by the government boost the automotive catalyst market. Furthermore, adoption of nanotechnology in catalytic converters supplement the market growth. The passenger car segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025.

Portland, OR, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive catalyst market contributed $22.60 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $31.81 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2017 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Adoption of nanotechnology in catalytic converters along with an increase in automobile production drives the global automotive catalyst market. Furthermore, emission control regulations issued by government supplement the market growth. Factors such as innovations in automotive catalyst and government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, the growing production of electric vehicles and the high cost of automotive catalyst restrict the market growth.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5071

Passenger car segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

Based on vehicle types, the passenger car segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. However, the light commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025. The report also analyzes other segments including heavy commercial vehicle and motorcycle.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain lead position by 2025

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than half of the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is likely to maintain its revenue lead during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and North America.

Rhodium segment to grow at the highest CAGR

Among metal types, the Rhodium segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6% from 2017 to 2025. However, the other segment accounted for more than half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. The research also analyzes other segments including Platinum and Palladium.

Request Sample PDF of Automotive Catalyst Market Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5071

Gasoline segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

Among engine types, the gasoline segment accounted for more than five-sevenths of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. However, the diesel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Leading market players

The key market players explored in the automotive catalyst market research include Clariant, BASF SE, Klarius Products Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Ecocat India Pvt. Ltd., Umicore, Tenneco Inc., Eberspcher, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., Cummins Inc., and others. They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

/EIN News/ -- We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.