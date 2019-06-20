Amniotic Membrane Market to Register an Exponential CAGR of 12.16% to cross USD 1,210.9 million by 2023 – Market Research Future

Global Amniotic Membrane Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Cryopreserved and Lyophilized), Application (Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology, Stem Cell Biology, Regenerative Medicine), End User (Hospitals & Clinics), & Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

Pune, India, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global amniotic membrane market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 12.16% across the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The analysis further highlights that the global amniotic membrane market is poised to touch a valuation of USD 1,210.9 Mn by the end of the assessment period. These membranes are in high demand across the healthcare sector as the foundation for re-growth of soft tissues. It is used for healing wounds or replacing damaged tissues, especially in eye surgeries.

The demand for amniotic membrane treatment is witnessing an all-time high, which is projected to catalyze the expansion of the market in the upcoming years. The rising geriatric population is expected to increase the patient population over the next few years. This, in turn, is prognosticated to aid the growth of amniotic membrane marker over the assessment period.

The governments and organizations are supporting research & development for innovations in transplantation. It is projected to revolutionize the future trajectory of the market. In addition, the advancements in the healthcare sector of the developing nations are expected to accelerate revenue generation for the market participants in the foreseeable future. However, the stringent laws and regulations are prognosticated to check the expansion of the amniotic membrane market over the next few years.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5645

Key Players:

The key participants of the global amniotic membrane market are Applied Biologics (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (US), Skye Biologics Inc. (California), Amniox Medical, Inc. (Florida), MiMedx (US), Katena Products, Inc. (US), Amnio Technology, LLC (US), Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC (US), and Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation:

This MRFR report includes an exhaustive segmental analysis of the global amniotic membrane market based on type, application, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market has been bifurcated into cryopreserved amniotic membrane and lyophilized amniotic membrane. The cryopreservation amniotic membrane segment is projected to lead the market growth and reach a valuation of USD 1,090.08 by 2023. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the increasing number of ocular surgeries. On the other hand, the lyophilized amniotic membrane segment is poised to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR of 14.18% across the projection period.

The amniotic membrane market, based on application, has been segmented into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, stem cell biology, regenerative medicine, prenatal diagnosis, and others.

By end-user, the global market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research centers and laboratory, and others.

Americas Expected to Lead the Growth of the Global Market

The geographical analysis of the global amniotic membrane market spans across Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas held the largest share of the global market in 2017, which accounted for 37.6% share. The region is anticipated to mark a CAGR of 13.28% across the projection period.

Asia Pacific is prognosticated to become the fastest growing regional market in the years to come. Increasing geriatric population in countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to accelerate the revenue growth of the Amniotic Membrane Market in the region over the next couple of years. India is projected to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR of 13.60% during the forecast period.

Europe is a major regional segment of the global market. It is estimated to surpass a valuation of USD 600 Mn by the end of the assessment period. The increasing burden of diseases such as cicatricial pemphigoid, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, etc. is poised to catapult the amniotic membrane market on upward trajectory. In addition, the rising research & development activities are expected to provide impetus to market growth in the region over the next few years. Germany is a prime country-level market for the amniotic membrane, which is expected to expand at 10.76% CAGR during the review period.

/EIN News/ -- Browse the market data and information spread across 116 pages with 96 data tables and 22 figures of the report “Amniotic Membrane Market- Forecast 2018-2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/amniotic-membrane-market-5645

Latest Industry News:

Israeli doctors at Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, has recently conducted a successful surgery where a woman’s eyesight has been restored using placenta membrane transplant.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.