FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, MOMO, HL and CYH

CEDARHURST, N.Y., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



/EIN News/ -- If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)

Investors Affected: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in PriceSmart, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/pricesmart-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Investors Affected: April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Momo Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/momo-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

Investors Affected: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Hecla Mining Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by Defendants during Hecla’s extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period, and (b) as a result of these material problems, Defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/hecla-mining-company-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Investors Affected: February 20, 2017 - February 27, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Community Health Systems, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/community-health-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.