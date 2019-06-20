SHARC Energy Invited to Participate in the Canadian Water & Wastewater R&D Mission to South Korea June 25th to 28th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited by Global Affairs Canada (“GAC”) through the Embassy of Canada in Seoul and the National Research Council Industrial Research Assistance Program (“NRC-IRAP”), to participate in the Canadian Water & Wastewater R&D Mission to South Korea.



The Canadian Water & Wastewater R&D Mission will take place over a 4-day period from June 25-28, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

“I am excited about SHARC participating in this pivotal trade mission to Korea,” said Mr. Mueller, CEO SHARC International Systems. “Global Affairs Canada along with the Embassy of Canada in Seoul have established a very busy schedule with networking forums and B2B meetings. I would like to thank Trade Commissioner Young Jin Kim and his team for all his help in organizing this important event. Korea opens up an important opportunity for SHARC as the country moves forward towards its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 536 million tons or 37% from 850.08 million tons by 2030.”

Elements of the mission may include:

Tailored B2B meetings with Korean companies to discuss R&D collaboration opportunities

Site visits with leading Korean companies and/or research centres

Participation in a Water & Wastewater networking event where Korean companies, industry associations, researchers, and public agencies will be invited

Speaking opportunities for Canadian participants to present company capabilities for industrial R&D collaboration.

Technology and products of interest in the Korean water and wastewater sector include:

Water-to-energy systems

Digital metering, remote meter reading system

Smart Information and communications technology (ICT-enabled) water/wastewater treatment devices

UV disinfection system, ozonisation system

Membranes, aeration process

Centrifugal dewatering system, gravity concentrator system

Water and Wastewater in South Korea

South Korea’s water and wastewater sector has been very progressive over the last 50 years with significant national investment to supply clean water to its public and meeting their fast-growing industrial water needs. The Korean government aims to expand its water industry revenue to nearly $80 billion by 2030 and foster water-related technologies up to a world-class level, with a focus on smart water grid and smart monitoring technologies using ICT. Exports by Korean companies in this sector are also growing, in particular, to China.

With the mandate to construct, operate and manage facilities for the use and development of water resources in Korea, the Korea Water Resource Corporation (K-water) plays a very large role in the water industry landscape. The Korea Water and Wastewater Works Association (“KWWA”) is a statutory corporation representing over 1,100 members including 200 governments, municipalities, and public corporations and over 400 private firms.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Lynn Mueller”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jeff Walker

The Howard Group

Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Jamie Hyland

SHARC International Systems Inc.

Telephone: (604) 442-2425

Email: jamie.hyland@sharcenergy.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.



/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.