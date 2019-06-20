It’s Amazing at ITMA: Innovation Trendsetting with the Game-Changing, 90-Meter/Minute EFI Reggiani BOLT Single-Pass Digital Printer and Complete Portfolio of Advanced Textile Solutions

New ultra-high-speed printer featured alongside expanded ink offerings, high-end Fiery DFE workflow, indigo dyeing and finishing solutions, and state-of-the-art Optitex and Fiery DesignPro design solutions

FREMONT, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging , Inc. (Nasdaq:EFII) is showcasing the advanced, leading-edge technologies that make EFI™ Reggiani a textile innovator at ITMA 2019, 20-26 June in Barcelona, including the game-changing EFI Reggiani BOLT single-pass inkjet printer – the first digital textile solution capable of high-quality output at record production speeds of up to 90 linear meters (295 linear feet) per minute.



EFI is presenting one of the most important showcases of new digital textile printing technology in the industry, emphasizing leading-edge innovations that make EFI customers successful in the global textile industry. The EFI exhibit in Hall 3, Booth B204 at ITMA also features:

the EFI Reggiani COLORS printer, a high-quality, highly productive solution that prints with up to 12 colors and offers unmatched printing quality and uniformity with an extended color gamut, superior color depth and increased penetration into fabric



EFI Mezzera indigo dyeing and finishing technology that reduces chemical usage by up to 40% compared with other dyeing technologies and ensures deeper shades and superior fastness



a new EFI Fiery® BT-1000 digital front end (DFE), that streams jobs directly to the Reggiani BOLT printer at engine-rated speed for top-quality print results and increased profitability



the newly launched version of EFI Optitex ® 2D/3D textile CAD software offering streamlined Print & Cut workflow integration with Reggiani printers for up to 15% greater efficiency in textile usage



® 2D/3D textile CAD software offering streamlined Print & Cut workflow integration with Reggiani printers for up to 15% greater efficiency in textile usage Fiery DesignPro , a suite of Adobe® Creative Cloud® plug-ins that streamline design of textile repeats, colorways, wovens and knits, plus communicate color consistently from design to production.

ITMA attendees will see how they can do more, and drive new success, using a renewed product range of EFI Reggiani printers to accompany them through their digital journey, from small scale to mass production. The EFI Reggiani portfolio of textile solutions includes a complete, integrated design, color management and pre- and post-treatment solution offering unmatched by any other digital technology supplier in the industry. Plus, users also benefit from one of the industry’s broadest lineups of high-end, superior-quality textile inks, including reactive inks from EFI’s recent acquisition of BDR Boya Kimya , along with EFI Reggiani AQUA reactive, IRIS dye-sublimation, ARIA direct disperse and TERRA pigment inks.

As print technology analyst company Keypoint Intelligence recently noted in a report , EFI, with its expansive portfolio, “is positioning itself as a one-stop-shop for industrial textile needs, addressing not only the fundamentals of the business with equipment supplies and service but also demonstrating a vision for an evolving supply chain.”

Transformational technology for the industry’s digital migration

The new, 1.8-meter (71-inch) wide Reggiani BOLT printer at ITMA is designed to give textile manufacturers high uptime and reliability, high performance throughout and unparalleled printing uniformity and accuracy, in addition to superior printhead life and minimal maintenance needs. Thanks to its cutting-edge printhead concept and high-performance ink delivery system, the Reggiani BOLT reaches a record throughput speed of 90 meters/minute at a 600 x 600 dots per inch (dpi) resolution. It features high-end imaging in drop sizes from 5 to 30 picoliters, and also provides premium-quality 600 x 4,800 maximum-dpi resolution printing, allowing customers to address their full range of design needs.

A robust, industrial platform designed for 24/7 operation, the Reggiani BOLT printer offers an innovative, low-maintenance, fast-startup recirculation printhead that delivers more-uniform, high-quality printing with superior uptime. Users can reduce the cost per meter of digitally printed textiles with the Reggiani BOLT while creating a broader range of designs quickly and efficiently. The printer also has another remarkable advantage in its ability to include one or more analog printing stations as an option, integrated into the digital printer for special effects.

The Fiery BT-1000 DFE is a professional color management and RIP solution that enables efficient job management and streams jobs directly to the Reggiani BOLT printer in real time. It is purpose-built to deliver fine detail, smooth gradations, clean solid colors, deep blacks, and high saturation. Superior screening and fine dithering algorithms provide high-quality print results.

Time-to-market miracles: design and sampling solutions

EFI’s stand at ITMA features one of the industry’s most-advanced workflows for design through production. The newest-version EFI Optitex software featured in the EFI exhibit addresses retailers’ and brands’ urgent need to bring new products to market faster. The new release delivers true-to-life fabric simulations, enabling custom views of designs for consistent and adaptable 3D sample displays, minimizing the need for physical samples and costly photo shoots across the design and production workflow. A new EFI Optitex Print & Cut feature enables complete garment printing on a single roll, creating significant savings in fabric roll inventory, with typically 15%-40% greater efficiency compared to traditional methods. Fashion and apparel manufacturers also benefit from an improved nesting algorithm in the software that increases fabric utilization.

The Fiery DesignPro textile design software tools EFI is showing at ITMA work seamlessly with Adobe® Photoshop® and Illustrator® in Mac® or Microsoft® Windows® environments. This set of powerful textile and fashion design plug-ins are efficient to use, fast to learn, and make it easy to switch between DesignPro and native Photoshop or Illustrator software during the design process. The plug-ins significantly reduce the time and effort needed to create repeat patterns, colorways, separations, weaves, knits, or garment sketches. Plus, Fiery DesignPro gives designers the ability to effectively and efficiently communicate colors and seasonal palettes through the entire design team, all the way to production.

EFI is also announcing a new EFI Reggiani BOLT Capsule proofing printer model, designed to perfectly match Reggiani BOLT print results to let users preview them before moving to production. This high-end scanning/multi-pass printer delivers high coverage and uniform printing with highly accurate fabric feeding. It features the same special, high-quality, highly reliable inkjet heads as the Reggiani BOLT model, with an efficient, innovative recirculation feature to ensure that it stays ready to print without extensive preventive maintenance.

Greater sustainability in denim production

The EFI Mezzera DENIM system at ITMA – the latest innovation in the renowned Mezzera line of low-impact indigo dyeing and finishing solutions – uses patented Nitrogen Indigo technology. Key advantages include:

an up to 35-40% reduction in chemical usage compared to other dyeing technologies



up to 6.5% higher indigo intensity compared to other dyeing technologies



improved colorfastness



deeper sulphur dyeing shades with no steaming



a smaller machinery footprint.

“We are very excited about our ITMA exhibit, especially to be showing the Reggiani BOLT to the general public for the first time along with our unmatched portfolio for advanced, efficient, high-quality digital textile production,” said EFI Reggiani Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni. “This innovative single-pass printer will be printing live at the show, and visitors will be more than pleased with how it creates a new path for the future with digital production. EFI is a true partner to our customers in this transformation as the only provider with a complete offering of advanced printers, inks, pre- and post-treatment technologies and integrated design and workflow solutions.”

The EFI ecosystem of textile technologies at ITMA leverages EFI Reggiani’s 70+ years as a leader in textile industry innovation with digital and conventional processes. EFI Reggiani products, along with some of the industry’s most advanced pre-treatment, post-treatment and software innovations, simplify the transition from conventional to digital production to give customers new profit and growth opportunities. To learn more about of EFI’s products and services for the textile and apparel industries, visit www.efi.com .

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process. ( www.efi.com )

