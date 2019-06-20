KULR Technology to Exhibit at Advanced Automotive Battery Conference in San Diego on June 24-27, 2019

Presenting Breakthrough Battery Safety Technology to Industry Leaders Throughout the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KUTG) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, will present several of its breakthrough battery safety and testing products at the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference in San Diego, California on June 24-27, 2019.



The Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) will feature battery cell manufacturers, pack integrators and materials providers, as well as leading electric vehicle makers including LG Chem, Panasonic, A123 Systems, Airbus, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.

Date: June 24-27, 2019

Location: Booth 12 - Hotel Del Coronado (1500 Orange Ave - Coronado, CA 92118)

Activity: KULR Battery Safety and Testing Demonstration

As a leading developer of next-generation battery and automotive power safety technologies, KULR will feature several products, including:

Internal Short Circuit (ISC) Test Cells and Products: Developed by NASA and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the exclusive, customizable ISC can replicate internal short-circuit failures in lithium-ion cells and packs.

Developed by NASA and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the exclusive, customizable ISC can replicate internal short-circuit failures in lithium-ion cells and packs. Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS ) : Using propriety carbon fiber technologies leveraged by NASA in deep space missions, the TRS has been shown to limit the likelihood of thermal runaway in battery packs.

: Using propriety carbon fiber technologies leveraged by NASA in deep space missions, the TRS has been shown to limit the likelihood of thermal runaway in battery packs. Phase Change Material (PCM ): The PCM deploys space-proven technology for fast charging and discharging applications across multiple platforms.

The PCM deploys space-proven technology for fast charging and discharging applications across multiple platforms. Thermal Interface Materials : KULR customizes applications designed to reduce or redirect heat from energy sources or other critical components.

“Our attendance at AABC in San Diego provides an opportunity for us to share our proprietary, proven technologies with industry leaders throughout the EV supply chain,” said Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group. “Improving EV and E-Mobility platforms to improve safety for consumers presents serious technological challenges to OEMs. Our products not only address many of those challenges, but help original manufacturers and designers anticipate and solve them early in the product development process, which is positive for both the industry and the safety of the end-consumer.”

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KUTG) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit https://www.kulrtechnology.com .

