Golden Matrix's Exclusive Online Chinese Table Games Generating Over $350,000 in Daily Wagering

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCPK: GMGI), a technology-driven company that designs and develops social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that its new and exclusive Chinese Gaming Portfolio, 3 Kingdoms, is already generating over $350,000 in daily wagering.

The company noted that player activity on the company’s GM-X platform began only two weeks ago.

“We are extremely pleased with the immediate and rising market acceptance of The 3 Kingdoms Portfolio and its solid performance with just a few of the larger gaming operators integrated with our state-of-the-art platform,” said CEO Brian Goodman. “This is a very positive sign as the games will be rolled out with many additional operators over the next few weeks. It clearly demonstrates the potential of these special games and further validates the power and popularity of the GM-X system and its rich content.”

Currently there are over 300 active operators - located in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region - and more than 1.5 million registered users across all gaming operator/GM-X platforms.

The 3 Kingdom games are exclusive to GMGI and have been developed by a leading provider of software for the gaming industry. The portfolio of 13 games, branded 3 Kingdoms, features some of the most popular card games played by millions of people in Asia, including Dou Dizhu (Fighting the Landlord) and Nui Nui (Taurus). Dou Dizhu alone has over 10 million monthly active users on Android and is one of the top grossing Android games in China* (Source Newzoo*)

“We fully expect their addition to our gaming platform with client operators will help boost GMGI’s strong revenue growth and profitability in 2019 and beyond,” concluded Mr. Goodman.

A demo site for the games can found at 3 Kingdoms (http://demo.i3kgaming.com)

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

