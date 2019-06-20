Jostens Receives 12 Awards at Premier International Print Competition

Yearbooks published for United States Naval Academy, West Point, and Harvard among those honored

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading publisher of yearbooks, received a Coveted Best of Category “Benny” Award in the 2019 Premier Print Awards for The United States Naval Academy’s 2018 Lucky Bag Yearbook. Jostens also received two Awards of Recognition and nine Certificates of Merit for outstanding achievement in publishing with schools including Harvard University, Cornell University, and The United States Military Academy: West Point. The graphic arts industry’s largest and most prestigious international printing competition, the Premier Print Awards recognize those responsible for the creation and production of outstanding print communications.

The United States Naval Academy’s 2018 Lucky Bag yearbook, a 2019 Premier Print Awards Best of Category "BENNY" winner, produced by Jostens.









Between the competition’s Benny Award, Award of Recognition and Certificate of Merit categories, the 12 awards earned by Jostens recognized a range of high school and collegiate publishing excellence, including:



Best of Category “BENNY”:

2018 Lucky Bag, The United States Naval Academy



Awards of Recognition:

2019 Harvard 383, Harvard University

2018 Howitzer, The United States Military Academy



Certificates of Merit:

2019 La Vie, The Pennsylvania State University

2019 Cornellian, Cornell University

2019 VIEO, Castle View High School

2018 Nucleus, New Jersey Institute of Technology

2019 El Paisano, Westlake High School

2018 Marksmen, St. Mark's School of Texas

2018 TAPS, Clemson University

2019 Talon, Highland High School

2019 Accipiter, Mill Creek High School



“We are once again honored to be recognized by the Printing Industries of America for partnering with our customers to produce such inspiring yearbooks,” said Ann Carr, Chief Marketing Officer, Jostens. “This recognition is not only a reflection of the creativity and craftsmanship found within these books, but more importantly of the collaboration between Jostens and our customers in celebrating the meaningful moments they capture.”



Michael Makin, president and CEO of Printing Industries of America, agrees. “This year marks the 70th year of this annual and most prestigious international print competition. Over 2,200 entries were received this year, and the work of Jostens was chosen as that which exemplifies some of the highest standards in the printing industry.”



Printing Industries of America hosts the Premier Print Awards. In its 70th year, the annual print competition recognizes those responsible for the creation and production of superior print. The event promotes excellence in print communications and rewards companies and individuals who produce the best in printed media. To learn more about the Premier Print Awards and view the full list of winners visit www.printing.org/ppa.



About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachment

Jeff Peterson Jostens, Inc 952.830.3348 Jeff.Peterson@jostens.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.