Elixinol becomes London (UK) Underground’s first Hemp CBD advertiser with a major campaign

Elixino l is driving brand awareness through a high profile digital media campaign and promotion across London’s major rail stations, reaching 2.1m consumers



Pictured - Outside of London Underground Rail Station.



Pictured - Elixinol Campaign at the London Underground Rail Station.





/EIN News/ -- DENVER, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on its status as one of the world’s most influential CBD brands, Elixinol Europe has launched a high profile media campaign using digital signage and video boards across key London Underground railway stations. The campaign is displayed across three main underground rail stations in Euston, St. Pancras and Charing Cross, Cannon Street, Kings Cross, and Fenchurch Street. The two-week campaign is expected to gross over 2.1m views across the London commuter demographic.

Elixinol’s EU Sales and Marketing Director, Ali Atcha says of the campaign, “As the global market for CBD products accelerates, we are taking the lead in driving brand awareness in capital cities. London’s busy rail stations provide an ideal canvas for our first major European digital video and signage campaign, with the very high footfall providing an unrivaled level of brand exposure to consumers.”

Working with media agency JCDecaux, the campaign combines strong Elixinol messaging in ‘the world’s most trusted hemp brand’, highlights Elixinol quality products The four creatives use sport, lifestyle and natural imagery to target popular consumer sectors for CBD products.

This is the first time CBD or Hemp products have been advertised through the London Underground Rail digital media platforms, leveraging the high dwell time and high depth of engagement of rail commuters. Over 40% of rail users are open to inspiration and information when traveling (source: work.shop.play 2016) and they are 50% more likely to respond to out of home (OOH) advertising than non-rail commuters (source: TGI 2017).

The Elixinol June campaign spans digital escalator panels, 65inch vertical format digital displays and across five massive Transvision screens at eye-level with train information boards. Each display runs a 10-second motion clip, headlining with the brand logo and ‘Hemp Extract Sale Now On’. It uses slide-in product photography and bullet point USPs such as ‘100% Organic’ and ‘Pure Full Spectrum Extract’. A call to action ‘20% off’ flash is highlighted in red, with a prominent discount code appearing below the web address.

The Elixinol Underground Rail digital campaign runs from the 10th to the 24th June, further strengthening Elixinol’s brand position in the UK’s capital city, and the world. A series of digital banner adverts will appear concurrently on the Daily Mail newspaper website to give national reach to the consumer promotion.

About Elixinol:

Colorado-based Elixinol , co-founded by Paul Benhaim, hemp entrepreneur since 1991, is widely regarded as one of the most influential CBD brands in the world. With a proven track record of growing and extracting premium-quality hemp, Elixinol is one of the few CBD hemp extract brands with complete seed-to-sale control over its products. Elixinol also conducts rigorous third-party laboratory testing and quality control. Elixinol distributes hemp-derived CBD products in 40 countries globally including North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia, and the Pacific Region under its own label as well as bulk CBD and wholesale CBD. Elixinol’s parent company EXL ( elixinolglobal.com ) is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the U.S. OTC (ASX:EXL, OTCQX: ELLXF). More information available at Elixinol.com .

Elixinol US Media Contact:

Chris Husong

Elixinol

+1 720 598 1015

Chris@elixinol.com

Elixinol EU Contact:

Ali Atcha

Sales & Marketing Director

Elixinol Europe

Mobile: +34 654 684 053

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a51e7ad-0516-4cd2-8f91-3295e1e78163

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e32bc24b-b67a-4807-82ac-dd66f47646ac



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.