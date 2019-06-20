Global Geosynthetics Market to Exceed a 9% CAGR During 2019-2024, Driven by Increasing Demand from the Infrastructure Sector in Asia-Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geosynthetics Market Outlook 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global geosynthetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Geosynthetics are engineering materials which are designed to improve the mechanical and physical properties of soil. Geosynthetics are light, flexible, possess high tensile strength and extendable on the application of loads.



Key Highlights



One of the major factors driving the growth of the global market is the increasing demand from the infrastructure sector in Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India, and ASEAN countries.

The market has an opportunity in the usage of green roof and green wall in the construction industry to control soil erosion and for the better drainage system to the remove excess rain water from the roof top.

Major Market Trends



Growing Use of Geomembranes in Various Industries

Geomembranes are thin, impervious sheets of polymeric material used primarily in landfill lining, canal lining, and tunnel lining applications. They are used in all types of landfills, reservoirs, canals, and any other type containment facilities where they serve as a barrier from waste containment.

They are largely used in geotechnical, transportation, mining, agricultural, roads & highways and various water containment applications.

Increasing adoption of geomembranes in waste water management applications has largely increased the consumption of geomembranes through the recent years. Mining industry constitutes to be one of the fastest growing industries for the consumption of geomembranes due to excellent chemical resistivity, UV resistivity, elevated temperature range, low permeability, and weatherability, properties of geomembranes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing geomembranes market through the forecast period, facilitated by the booming infrastructure industry in the emerging economies of the region. Countries, such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia comprise of the key markets for geomembranes in Asia-Pacific.

Furthermore, the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) enforcement of lining coal ash sites has led to an increase in sales for the geomembranes market. With the rise in the lining of coal ash sites, lining solid waste sites also seems to be on the rise in the United States, which has further led to somewhat around 7%-10% growth per year in the geomembrane market in the United States.

Such positive factors are expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Global Market

China and Japan dominated the geosynthetics market in Asia-Pacific region.

The Chinese construction industry is populated with state-owned and private enterprises. The presence of European construction giants in China is reflecting the highly lucrative nature of the market. Investments fueled by private construction giants and government are collectively pushing the industry significantly.

Japan's construction sector is expected grow at a moderate pace over the next five years, owing to the increasing investments in public infrastructure, renewable energy, infrastructure, and commercial projects; in turn, improving, both, the consumer and investor confidence.

Such positive factors are expected to drive the market for geosynthetics in Asia-Pacific region through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global geosynthetics market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of global and regional players in the market. Some of the major players operating in the market studied include Koninklijke Ten Cate, Low & Bonar, Propex Operating Company, GSE Environmental, and HUESKER Synthetic, amongst others.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Environmental Protection

4.1.3 Increasing Usage in Mining Activity

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technical Problems like Clogging

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material

5.1.1 Polypropylene, Polyethylene & Polyester

5.1.2 Others

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Geotextile

5.2.2 Geomembrane

5.2.3 Geo-composite

5.2.4 Geo-synthetic Liner & Others

5.3 Function

5.3.1 Separation

5.3.2 Drainage

5.3.3 Filtration

5.3.4 Reinforcement

5.3.5 Moisture Barrier

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Construction

5.4.2 Transportation

5.4.3 Environmental

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ACE Geosynthetics

6.4.2 ACH Foam Technologies

6.4.3 Agru America Inc.

6.4.4 Avintiv Inc. (Berry Global Inc.)

6.4.5 Belton Industries Inc.

6.4.6 Bonar Corporation

6.4.7 Carthage Mills

6.4.8 CETCO (Minerals Technologies Inc.)

6.4.9 Contech Engineered Solutions LLC (A Quikrete Company)

6.4.10 DowDuPont

6.4.11 Geo-Synthetics LLC

6.4.12 GSE Environmental

6.4.13 Hanes Geo Components (Leggett & Platt Inc.)

6.4.14 Huesker Synthetic GmbH

6.4.15 Huifeng Geosynthetics

6.4.16 Jinan GTM Building Materials Co. Ltd.

6.4.17 Kaytech Engineered Products

6.4.18 Low & Bonar PLC

6.4.19 NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.20 Presto Geosystems

6.4.21 Propex Operating Company LLC

6.4.22 Royal Ten Cate

6.4.23 SKAPS Industries

6.4.24 Solmax International Inc.

6.4.25 Strata Systems Inc.

6.4.26 Tenax Group

6.4.27 Tensar Corporation

6.4.28 TERRAM

6.4.29 Tessilbrenta S.R.L.

6.4.30 TMP Geosynthetics



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expected Increase in Usage Green Roof & Green Wall Construction



