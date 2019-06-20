Alluxio Announces Strategic OEM Partnership with Starburst Data - the Presto Company, to Accelerate Modern Cloud Analytics Stack

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , developer of open source data orchestration technology for the cloud used by seven of the world’s top 10 Internet companies, today announced at Presto Summit it has collaborated with Starburst Data , the Presto company, to offer a bundled solution that provides its users with exceptional performance and multi-cloud capabilities for interactive analytic workloads. Users can now transform their legacy data warehouse approach to a modern cloud approach, with a disaggregated compute and storage stack built on Presto, Alluxio and any file or object storage.



/EIN News/ -- With the advent of the public clouds and data increasingly siloed across many locations -- on premises and in the public cloud, enterprises are looking for more flexibility and higher performance approaches to analyze their structured data. Alluxio’s data orchestration technology seamlessly brings data closer to compute, makes data more accessible through many different APIs and increases query performance via a tiered cache. Presto, the fastest-growing distributed SQL query engine, enables query federation across disparate data sources allowing users to separate computation from their data lake clusters.

Together, Presto and Alluxio, allow for true separation of compute and storage, as Alluxio brings data requested by the workload from any file and object storage, on premises or in the public cloud, closer to Presto. This enables data locality at each node bringing consistent, higher performance to Presto workloads. In addition, for the first time, users can deploy hybrid and multi-cloud analytics even with remote data sets.

“Presto has become the SQL engine of choice for enterprises across industries to seamlessly query data wherever it's stored,” said Justin Borgman, co-founder and CEO of Starburst. “Working with Alluxio, we are now able to offer customers a caching solution to further benefit from the power of disaggregated analytics that Starburst Presto provides.”

“Some of the world’s largest internet companies like JD.com and Netease have already benefited from the Presto and Alluxio solution and deploy it at massive scale. With this new partnership, together we bring to market an innovative alternative to the traditional data warehouse. Presto, Alluxio and object storage technologies present a high performance, flexible, storage-agnostic and cloud-agnostic stack for enterprises to build a modern analytics platform,” said Steven Mih, CEO of Alluxio. “Presto users can now accelerate their workloads running on Hadoop or object stores whether data is on premises or in the cloud, enabling hybrid and multi-cloud interactive SQL analytics with high performance.”

JD.com is China’s largest online retailer. “We use Alluxio to accelerate our ad hoc and real-time analytics with Presto,” said Wensheng Wang, Big Data Platform Architect, JD.com. “With Alluxio bringing data locality to Presto, we achieved a 10x performance gain on our queries on data in remote Hadoop clusters. We are excited that the Alluxio and Presto teams will be working closer together to benefit the entire stack.”

Alluxio is immediately available for purchase through Starburst Data, the Presto company. For more info, please contact Starburst Data https://www.starburstdata.com/contact/

About Starburst

Starburst is the Presto company. Founded by leading developers of the open source Presto project, Starburst gives analysts the freedom to analyze diverse data sets wherever their location, without compromising on performance. From data virtualization across data silos on-premises to high-performance data lake analytics in the cloud, Starburst allows you to query anything, anywhere.

Starburst and the Starburst logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Starburst Data, Inc.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

