SoCal Farms LLC, The First Hemp Farm in Los Angeles County, Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Was Huge Success

Antelope Valley, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SoCal Farms LLC (SoCal Farms, or the Company), a Company formed by a coalition of agricultural industry leaders who are dedicated to the research and cultivation of high-quality hemp, announced today the Company’s historic ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 17 was a huge success that brought in various government officials and garnered national and local media attention.

The event took place at the SoCal Farms cultivation site in Lancaster, California. The keynote address for the event was given by State Senator Scott Wilk who discussed the passage of Senate Bill 1409 that streamlined California’s industrial hemp production rules. Additional speakers included California Secretary for Environmental Protection, Jared Blumenfeld, and President of Antelope Valley College, Ed Knudson.

“The event brought out family, friends, government officials and media from all across the state of California to celebrate the monumental event,” said SoCal Farms President Donald Collins. “Seeing everyone so excited to witness the first sprouts of the hemp crop and watching attendees listen to every last word of our speakers further proves the excitement people have for this incredible crop.”

In addition to various high-level speakers in attendance, the historic SoCal Farms ribbon-cutting ceremony also attracted attention from both local and national press. SoCal Farms was featured in outlets such as Forbes, The Antelope Valley Press, The Signal Santa Clarita Valley, NBC Los Angeles, KHTS, Cannabis Wire, San Fernando Valley Business Journal, AgNetWest Radio Interview, AgNetWest article, and The Rising.

The Antelope Valley Press quoted SoCal Farms Vice President of Sales and Marketing Zac Cullen saying, “Over to my left we have 650,000 hemp plants up and out of the ground, and over here to my right we have very large-scale agriculture equipment. I know all of our partners and founders in this have been wanting to hear me say this for a long period of time — hemp, meet large-scale ag, large-scale ag, meet hemp.”

The Global State of Hemp reports the global hemp market is expected to reach $5.7 billion across all markets by 2020, which represents a three-year compound annual growth rate of 17.5%. Harvest for the first 100 acres of hemp at SoCal Farms is set for early August of this year.

To learn more about SoCal Farms, visit www.socalfarmsllc.com.

About SoCal Farms LLC

Founded in February 2018, SoCal Farms LLC operates the first legal hemp cultivation business in Los Angeles County’s Antelope Valley. With 15,000 acres of available Certified Organic ground, adjudicated water, and 100 years of farming experience, SoCal Farms is committed to researching, developing and cultivating the highest-quality, full-spectrum hemp biomass year round. SoCal Farms is dedicated to elevating the hemp industry’s professionalism and quality through consistency without compromise, elite partnerships, advanced research and first-hand agricultural experience. SoCal Farms is the first hemp farm to gain approval from the Los Angeles County Agricultural Commissioner for cultivation and plans to build a grower network to give family farms an opportunity to cultivate a profitable crop.

