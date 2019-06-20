EHNAC’s Executive Director Lee Barrett Elected to The Discover Alliance Board of Directors

FARMINGTON, Conn., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, announced today that Lee Barrett, CEO and executive director, was elected to the Discover Alliance Board of Directors . Barrett joins a group of executives and other prominent industry leaders to promote Discover Alliance’s mission to become a Center for Health Connectivity that builds communities to connect people, process, and technology.



/EIN News/ -- “Now more than ever, as our industry continues to facilitate interoperability in health IT, I am honored to join the Discover Alliance Board whose mission is, first and foremost, to allow for the discovery of information across interoperability stakeholders,” said Barrett. “I look forward to working alongside current board members consisting of some of the top influencers in the healthcare arena as we collaborate towards new initiatives to support this mission of Discover Alliance.”

Barrett has served as EHNAC’s executive director since the commission’s inception in 1993 where he works on key HIT industry initiatives that lay the foundation for health information technology – including support and implementation of important healthcare legislative mandates. He has been appointed to the Executive Steering Committee for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology’s (ONC) Payer + Provider FAST FHIR Task Force, co-chairs the FAST FHIR Testing and certification Tiger Team, is a member of the HHS Cybersecurity Task Force (405d), and Chair of the National Trust Network Data Sharing and Cybersecurity Task Group. He is also on the Board of Directors for the EP3 Foundation, DirectTrust and the eHI Leadership Council.

Discover Alliance is a 501(c)6 nonprofit membership association that is creating communities for collaborative problem-solving and allowing for the discovery of information through the use of its iNavigator platform. iNavigator offers a curated singular index of interoperability solutions, vendors, standards, regulations, case studies, and more. It allows for the discovery of information across interoperability stakeholders: medical societies, HIEs, academia, vendors, service providers, non-profits/industry alliances, payers, and accreditation agencies. Each industry segment is composed of a large number of companies, each contributing to interoperability. iNavigator provides the interoperability bridge and incentives to make that information discoverable. For more information, please visit www.discoveralliance.org .

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors and third-party administrators. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST CSF Assessor, making it the only organization with the ability to provide both EHNAC accreditation and HITRUST CSF certification.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org , contact info@ehnac.org , or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

