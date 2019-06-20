CMS Alum and Industry Veteran Meg Koepke Joins NovuHealth as Vice President of Strategy

With 20 Years of Experience in Healthcare Delivery, Policy and Public Programs, Koepke will Play a Key Role in Driving Future Growth

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovuHealth , the healthcare industry’s leading consumer engagement company, today announced it has hired Meg Koepke as Vice President of Strategy. With more than 20 years of experience driving change with organizations such as Deloitte and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, Koepke has extensive industry expertise and will guide NovuHealth’s strategy and market expansion opportunities.



/EIN News/ -- “NovuHealth already leads the market in driving consumer engagement for health plans. I’m pleased to welcome Meg to our team to guide our future growth and expansion into new products, partnerships and markets,” said Tom Wicka, CEO and co-founder of NovuHealth. “She brings an intimate knowledge of healthcare policy, extensive experience driving corporate strategy, and a deep passion for engaging consumers in their own healthcare.”

“NovuHealth empowers people to improve their health, and I had to be a part of that,” said Koepke. “With the growth of consumerism in healthcare, plans, providers and systems alike recognize that effectively engaging consumers is imperative—both for the health of the individual and the health of their organization. This is where NovuHealth excels, and I’m thrilled to join the company at a time when it’s poised for significant growth and expansion.”

Koepke joins NovuHealth from Deloitte, where she was a Senior Advisor providing strategy and operations consulting within Life Sciences and Healthcare. Before that, she spent three years serving as Deputy Director at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services), overseeing alternative payment and care models for primary care, accountable care organizations, rural hospitals, special patient populations, and Medicare Part C and Part D. Earlier in her career, Koepke served as Medicare Director at Park Nicollet Health Services, leading population health and value-based payment, and at Allina Hospitals and Clinics in Minnesota, leading policy and healthcare administration.

For more information on NovuHealth’s consumer engagement solutions, visit novu.com .

About NovuHealth

NovuHealth is the leading healthcare consumer engagement company, driven to improve consumer health and health plan performance. NovuHealth motivates consumers to complete high-value healthcare activities by leveraging its sophisticated engagement platform, proven loyalty and behavioral science strategies, and deep industry and regulatory expertise. Headquartered in Minneapolis, NovuHealth has worked with nearly 40 health plans and served nearly 15 million consumers across all 50 states. Learn more at novu.com .

