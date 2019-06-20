Global Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Analysis & Opportunity Forecast (2019-2024): Increasing Demand for Using Green Technologies Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Zeolite Molecular Sieves Market Analysis & Opportunity Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The zeolite molecular sieves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the rising awareness for the treatment of hazardous organic materials in wastewater, and high demand from the detergent market. On the flipside, the threat from chemical composites, enzymes, and other substitutes serve as one of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.



Key Highlights



The detergent segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, where demands are largely driven by the growing population, increasing hygiene concerns, and growing industrial usage.

Increasing demand for using green technologies and the development of anti-microbial zeolite molecular sieves are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market across the globe, where the demand is majorly driven by the increasing stringent government regulations regarding wastewater treatment.

Major Market Trends



Detergent Segment to Dominate Market Demand

Detergent stands to be the largest market for zeolite molecular sieves. With the increasing awareness among the consumers regards the use of environment-friendly detergents, the demand for zeolite molecular sieves from the detergent industry has increased.

Conventionally, sodium tripolyphosphate (STTP) were used in the production of detergents. However, water pollution due to the accelerated growth of unwanted water flora in the sewers became a concern related to the use of STTP.

Owing to this, zeolite molecular sieves has been replacing the use of STTP in detergents, which has been driving the demand for the detergent application.

With the growing population, rising disposable income, increasing hygiene concerns, and increasing demand for industrial detergents, the detergent industry has been witnessing noticeable growth.

Hence, in order to cater to the increasing demand, the detergent industry demand for zeolite molecular sieves is expected to increase in the coming years.

Europe to Dominate the Global Market

Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Zeolite molecular sieves application is generally at a more advanced level.

Growing demand for gasoline in the region is raising the refining activities through fluidized catalytic cracking units, which in turn is boosting the demand for zeolite molecular sieves in the region.

Europe is well known for investing heavily on research & development, and continuous innovations for developing advanced technologies and products.

In this regards, the region has been now focusing on development of anti-microbial zeolite molecular sieves, which is further likely to add to growth of the market in the coming years.

Besides, the demand from industries, such as detergents, heating & refrigeration industry, industrial gas, petrochemical and pharmaceuticals in the region are likely to further drive the demand and thus, growth of zeolite molecular sieves market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape



The zeolite molecular sieves market is a fragmented market, where numerous players hold an insignificant share of the market to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the major players in the market include Arkema Group, Clariant, Tosoh Corp, BASF, and W.R. Grace, amongst others.



