Insights Into the Worldwide Nanofiber Market to 2024 - Healthcare & Biomedical Segment to Dominate Market Demand

The nanofiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 26% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand in filtration technology, emerging use of nanofibers in textile sector, increasing demand for medical, life science & pharmaceutical applications, and increasing demand from automotive and aerospace industries.



On the flipside, difficulty in shift of carbon nanofibers from lab scale to plant scale due to small size & complexity, and lack of sensitive instrumentation to calibrate properties of nanofibers are some of the major stumbling blocks in growth of the studied market.



Healthcare & biomedical segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing application in the field of medical, pharmaceuticals & life science, and increasing investments in the healthcare industry, especially in Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries.

The increasing research & development and high potential market for cellulosic nanofibers are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, where the demand for nanofibers are majorly driven by the increasing application and demand from industries, such as automotive, electronics, energy, aerospace, healthcare, and defense.

Healthcare & Biomedical Segment to Dominate Market Demand

Healthcare & biomedical industry is the largest contributor to the growing demand of nanofibers globally.

Applications, such as drug delivery, wound healing, tissue engineering, and barrier textile employs services of nanofibers on a wide scale in healthcare & biomedical industry.

In drug delivery application, nanofiber membrane from biopolymers is widely used as a bioactive material or drug carrier.

Nanofiber layers produced from biopolymers (chitosan, gelatin, collagen, polycaprolactone, etc., or combinations of these materials) can also be used as a wound dressing for significant support of the wound healing process.

These materials also act as possible substrates for growing cells. Furthermore, nanofibers also act as an effective barrier for microorganism penetration (viruses, bacteria, and molds).

North America has been substantially investing on research & development in the field of biomedical. Besides, Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern countries have been increasing investments into healthcare sector.

Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive nanofibers demand for medical applications during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing demand from industries, such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy, and automotive industry have been driving the growth of the studied market.

Due to high price competition in developed markets and growth of the generic drug market, many pharmaceutical companies are focusing on ASEAN countries as it holds huge potential for pharmaceutical industry.

In India, the government's initiative Pharma Vision 2020, aims to make the country a global leader in end-to-end drug manufacturing, which has been attracting huge investments into the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

Japan is one of the largest producer of electronics, aircrafts, and energy equipment. Japan is into manufacturing the F-35A next-generation fighter jet and other military aircrafts and strengthening the foundation of the aerospace manufacturing in the country. The production of commercial aircraft is increasing from last couple of years, owing to the increasing cargo demands.

China leads in the global production of electronics and automotive. Owing to the growing electronic production, and increasing application of semiconductors, the government has set goal for semiconductor industry of reaching USD 305 billion in output by 2030.

Besides, South Korea is one of the major exporters of electronics and automotive. Thus, with growing domestic as well as foreign demand for their electronic products and vehicles, the market players have been increasing their industrial output in the country.

Hence, all such prevailing market trends is expected to drive the demand for nanofiber market in the region during the forecast period.

The nanofiber market is a partially fragmented market, where numerous players holds insignificant share of the market to affect the market dynamics individually. Some of the noticeable players in the market include Toray Industries, Hollingsworth and Vose, eSpin Technologies, Elmarco, and Teijin Limited, amongst others.



