Dream Global REIT to Launch Placement of €300 Million Bond

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX:DRG.UN, FRA:DRG) (or “Dream Global”, the “Trust” or “we”) announced the intention to launch the placement of a €300 million unsecured bond (the “Bond”) on June 20, 2019.

The Bond will be issued by Dream Global Funding I S.à r.l, a subsidiary of the Trust, and be guaranteed by Dream Global REIT.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. Our in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca .

