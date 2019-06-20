Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market and Forecast Analysis to 2037 - Uptake of IL Inhibitors and US Price Increases will Drive Market Growth Despite Downward Pressure from Biosimilars

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market and Forecast Analysis to 2037" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a chronic, systemic, inflammatory rheumatic disease that predominantly affects the spine and sacroiliac (SI) joints, leading to chronic back pain. The chronic inflammation can eventually result in new bone formation in the SI joints and spine, causing permanent impairment in spinal mobility. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) are the two sub-diseases that comprise axSpA.



Market Snapshot

Uptake of IL inhibitors and US price increases will drive market growth despite downward pressure from biosimilars.

Biologic DMARDs are prescribed with increasing frequency as patients move through the axSpA treatment algorithm.

Total prevalent cases of axSpA are expected to increase by almost 10% in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets by 2037.

Cosentyx has seen strong uptake due to its ability to meet an unmet medical need in TNF-refractory patients.

A currently limited pipeline leaves room for developers of novel agents targeting the TNF-refractory population.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)

Overview

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Cimzia

Product Profile: Cosentyx

Product Profile: Enbrel

Product Profile: Humira

Product Profile: Remicade

Product Profile: Simponi

Product Profile (Late Stage): Taltz



TREATMENT: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)

Overview

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Compliance

Treatment Challenges And Unmet Needs

Impact Of Pipeline Agents

Impact Of Biosimilars



EPIDEMIOLOGY: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 17 July 2018)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Cimzia

Product Profile: Cosentyx

Product Profile: Enbrel

Product Profile: Humira

Product Profile: Remicade

Product Profile: Simponi



PIPELINE: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Otezla

Product Profile (Late Stage): Taltz



