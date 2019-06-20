Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) Market and Forecast Analysis to 2037 - Uptake of IL Inhibitors and US Price Increases will Drive Market Growth Despite Downward Pressure from Biosimilars
Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a chronic, systemic, inflammatory rheumatic disease that predominantly affects the spine and sacroiliac (SI) joints, leading to chronic back pain. The chronic inflammation can eventually result in new bone formation in the SI joints and spine, causing permanent impairment in spinal mobility. Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) are the two sub-diseases that comprise axSpA.
Market Snapshot
- Uptake of IL inhibitors and US price increases will drive market growth despite downward pressure from biosimilars.
- Biologic DMARDs are prescribed with increasing frequency as patients move through the axSpA treatment algorithm.
- Total prevalent cases of axSpA are expected to increase by almost 10% in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets by 2037.
- Cosentyx has seen strong uptake due to its ability to meet an unmet medical need in TNF-refractory patients.
- A currently limited pipeline leaves room for developers of novel agents targeting the TNF-refractory population.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)
Overview
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Cimzia
Product Profile: Cosentyx
Product Profile: Enbrel
Product Profile: Humira
Product Profile: Remicade
Product Profile: Simponi
Product Profile (Late Stage): Taltz
TREATMENT: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)
Overview
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Compliance
Treatment Challenges And Unmet Needs
Impact Of Pipeline Agents
Impact Of Biosimilars
EPIDEMIOLOGY: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 17 July 2018)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Cimzia
Product Profile: Cosentyx
Product Profile: Enbrel
Product Profile: Humira
Product Profile: Remicade
Product Profile: Simponi
PIPELINE: AXIAL SPONDYLOARTHRITIS (Published on 18 May 2018)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Otezla
Product Profile (Late Stage): Taltz
