Global Psoriasis Market and Forecast Analysis 2017-2025: Cosentyx is Gaining Traction, with Use Increasing with Severity and Therapy Line, but Stelara Retains Strong

Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder affecting around 2-4% of the world's population. It is identified as thick scaling red plaques, with variable morphology and distribution, resulting from an unusually high rate of skin cell growth. It usually involves the skin and nails, and lesions cause itching, stinging, and pain. While the main cause of psoriasis remains uncertain, several studies have reported that it is caused by autoimmunity, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors.



Market Snapshot

Otezla's favorable safety profile and lower cost compared to leading anti-TNFs will continue to drive its uptake.

Cosentyx is gaining traction, with use increasing with severity and therapy line, but Stelara retains strong market share.

Prevalent psoriasis cases are expected to increase overall; however, they will decrease slightly in two countries.

Stelara remains the preferred agent in the post-TNF setting but is facing increasing competition from Cosentyx.

Product differentiation is critical for new IL inhibitors attempting to enter the psoriasis market.

Category carve outs would enable better formulary positioning for interleukin therapies in the US.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: PSORIASIS (Published on 07 April 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Overview And Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Brand Forecasts

Cimzia (Certolizumab Pegol)

Cosentyx (Secukinumab)

Enbrel (Etanercept)

Fumaderm (Fumaric Acid Esters)

Guselkumab

Humira (Adalimumab)

Otezla (Apremilast)

Remicade (Infliximab)

Risankizumab

Siliq (Brodalumab)

Stelara (Ustekinumab)

Taltz (Ixekizumab)

Tildrakizumab

Primary Research Methodology



TREATMENT: PSORIASIS (Published on 26 September 2016)

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends

Compliance

Unmet Needs In Psoriasis

Prescribing Influences

Future Treatment

Impact Of Biosimilars



EPIDEMIOLOGY: PSORIASIS (Published on 24 July 2018)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: PSORIASIS (Published on 07 April 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Cosentyx

Product Profile: Dovobet

Product Profile: Dovonex

Product Profile: Enbrel

Product Profile: Humira

Product Profile: Otezla

Product Profile: Remicade

Product Profile: Siliq

Product Profile: Silkis/Vectical

Product Profile: Sorilux

Product Profile: Stelara

Product Profile: Taltz



PSORIASIS PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS (Published on 02 September 2016)

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Context

Global Payer Insights

Us Pricing

Us Payer Insights

Us Reimbursement

Japan

Pricing In The Five Major Eu Markets

Five Major Eu Markets Payer Insights

Biosimilar Tnf-Alpha Inhibitors In The Five Major Eu Markets

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Uk

Methodology



PIPELINE: PSORIASIS (Published on 07 April 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Comparator Therapies

Clinical Trial Design

Key Opinion Leader Research

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Cimzia

Product Profile (Late Stage): Xeljanz

Product Profile (Late Stage): Guselkumab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Risankizumab

Product Profile (Late Stage): Tildrakizumab



