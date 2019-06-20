Global Psoriasis Market and Forecast Analysis 2017-2025: Cosentyx is Gaining Traction, with Use Increasing with Severity and Therapy Line, but Stelara Retains Strong
Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder affecting around 2-4% of the world's population. It is identified as thick scaling red plaques, with variable morphology and distribution, resulting from an unusually high rate of skin cell growth. It usually involves the skin and nails, and lesions cause itching, stinging, and pain. While the main cause of psoriasis remains uncertain, several studies have reported that it is caused by autoimmunity, genetic predisposition, and environmental factors.
Market Snapshot
- Otezla's favorable safety profile and lower cost compared to leading anti-TNFs will continue to drive its uptake.
- Cosentyx is gaining traction, with use increasing with severity and therapy line, but Stelara retains strong market share.
- Prevalent psoriasis cases are expected to increase overall; however, they will decrease slightly in two countries.
- Stelara remains the preferred agent in the post-TNF setting but is facing increasing competition from Cosentyx.
- Product differentiation is critical for new IL inhibitors attempting to enter the psoriasis market.
- Category carve outs would enable better formulary positioning for interleukin therapies in the US.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: PSORIASIS (Published on 07 April 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Brand Forecasts
Cimzia (Certolizumab Pegol)
Cosentyx (Secukinumab)
Enbrel (Etanercept)
Fumaderm (Fumaric Acid Esters)
Guselkumab
Humira (Adalimumab)
Otezla (Apremilast)
Remicade (Infliximab)
Risankizumab
Siliq (Brodalumab)
Stelara (Ustekinumab)
Taltz (Ixekizumab)
Tildrakizumab
Primary Research Methodology
TREATMENT: PSORIASIS (Published on 26 September 2016)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Compliance
Unmet Needs In Psoriasis
Prescribing Influences
Future Treatment
Impact Of Biosimilars
EPIDEMIOLOGY: PSORIASIS (Published on 24 July 2018)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: PSORIASIS (Published on 07 April 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Cosentyx
Product Profile: Dovobet
Product Profile: Dovonex
Product Profile: Enbrel
Product Profile: Humira
Product Profile: Otezla
Product Profile: Remicade
Product Profile: Siliq
Product Profile: Silkis/Vectical
Product Profile: Sorilux
Product Profile: Stelara
Product Profile: Taltz
PSORIASIS PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS (Published on 02 September 2016)
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Context
Global Payer Insights
Us Pricing
Us Payer Insights
Us Reimbursement
Japan
Pricing In The Five Major Eu Markets
Five Major Eu Markets Payer Insights
Biosimilar Tnf-Alpha Inhibitors In The Five Major Eu Markets
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Uk
Methodology
PIPELINE: PSORIASIS (Published on 07 April 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Comparator Therapies
Clinical Trial Design
Key Opinion Leader Research
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Cimzia
Product Profile (Late Stage): Xeljanz
Product Profile (Late Stage): Guselkumab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Risankizumab
Product Profile (Late Stage): Tildrakizumab
