Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Forecast and Market Analysis 2018-2035 - Ofev will Succeed Esbriet as Market Leader

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Forecast and Market Analysis for 2035" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a type of interstitial lung disease in which scarring and thickening of the lung tissue occurs due to unknown causes. In turn, this fibrosis reduces the ability of alveoli to transport oxygen from the lungs to the bloodstream, and results in symptoms such as dyspnea, chronic dry cough, fatigue, and weight loss.



While lung function and capacity steadily decline in most IPF patients, some experience a sudden, rapid increase in irreversible disease progression called acute exacerbation. The prognosis of patients with IPF remains poor as those who are ineligible for lung transplantation have few effective treatment options.



Market Snapshot

Ofev will succeed Esbriet as market leader following the release of favorable real-world evidence.

Treatment of IPF is evolving as mounting evidence and revised international guidelines support clinical decision-making.

IPF is a complex and fatal disease with most cases in older populations aged =50 years.

Ofev is overtaking Esbriet, as new real-world evidence suggest that its clinical profile in pivotal trials was understated.

Pipeline therapies producing proven risk reductions in all-cause mortality will command a price premium.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 17 November 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Recent Forecast Updates

Market Dynamics

Forecast And Future Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Primary Research Methodology

Bibliography

Product Profile: Esbriet

Product Profile: Ofev



TREATMENT: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 06 November 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Prescribing Trends



EPIDEMIOLOGY: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 07 August 2018)

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography

Appendix: Additional Sources



MARKETED DRUGS: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 17 November 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Product Profile: Esbriet

Product Profile: Ofev



PIPELINE: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 17 November 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Glpg1690

Product Profile (Late Stage): Pbi-4050

Product Profile (Late Stage): Prm-151

Product Profile (Late Stage): Pamrevlumab



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8yxuk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Respiratory Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.