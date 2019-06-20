Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Forecast and Market Analysis 2018-2035 - Ofev will Succeed Esbriet as Market Leader
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a type of interstitial lung disease in which scarring and thickening of the lung tissue occurs due to unknown causes. In turn, this fibrosis reduces the ability of alveoli to transport oxygen from the lungs to the bloodstream, and results in symptoms such as dyspnea, chronic dry cough, fatigue, and weight loss.
While lung function and capacity steadily decline in most IPF patients, some experience a sudden, rapid increase in irreversible disease progression called acute exacerbation. The prognosis of patients with IPF remains poor as those who are ineligible for lung transplantation have few effective treatment options.
Market Snapshot
- Ofev will succeed Esbriet as market leader following the release of favorable real-world evidence.
- Treatment of IPF is evolving as mounting evidence and revised international guidelines support clinical decision-making.
- IPF is a complex and fatal disease with most cases in older populations aged =50 years.
- Ofev is overtaking Esbriet, as new real-world evidence suggest that its clinical profile in pivotal trials was understated.
- Pipeline therapies producing proven risk reductions in all-cause mortality will command a price premium.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 17 November 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Recent Forecast Updates
Market Dynamics
Forecast And Future Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Primary Research Methodology
Bibliography
Product Profile: Esbriet
Product Profile: Ofev
TREATMENT: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 06 November 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
EPIDEMIOLOGY: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 07 August 2018)
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 17 November 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Product Profile: Esbriet
Product Profile: Ofev
PIPELINE: IDIOPATHIC PULMONARY FIBROSIS (Published on 17 November 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Glpg1690
Product Profile (Late Stage): Pbi-4050
Product Profile (Late Stage): Prm-151
Product Profile (Late Stage): Pamrevlumab
