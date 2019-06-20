Rheumatoid Arthritis Market 2018-2025: Enbrel and Humira Remain the Preferred First-Line Biologics for the Majority of Insurance Carriers in the US
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease that leads to progressive joint deformity, disability, and occasionally premature death. RA may affect many tissues and organs, but it principally attacks the joints, producing an inflammatory synovitis that often progresses to destruction of the articular cartilage and ankylosis of the joints. While the etiology of RA is still unknown, human autoimmunity and some genetic and environmental factors have been suggested to play a major role in the occurrence and progression of the disease.
Market Snapshot
- US price increases and rising disease prevalence will lead to net growth of the market, despite biosimilar erosion.
- Enbrel and Humira remain the preferred first-line biologics for the majority of insurance carriers in the US.
- Prevalent cases of RA will increase slightly in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets over the next 20 years.
- Increasing availability of biosimilars poses significant pressure for well-established brands and pipeline agents.
- The success of JAK inhibitors will depend on their cost rather than physician preference based on clinical performance.
- Access conditions for JAK inhibitors hinge on pricing strategy.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 19 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Actemra (Tocilizumab)
Cimzia (Certolizumab Pegol)
Enbrel (Etanercept)
Filgotinib
Humira (Adalimumab)
Kevzara (Sarilumab)
Olumiant (Baricitinib)
Orencia (Abatacept)
Remicade (Infliximab)
Rituxan (Rituximab)
Simponi (Golimumab)
Upadacitinib
Xeljanz (Tofacitinib)
Primary Research Methodology
TREATMENT: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 24 February 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Treatment Guidelines
Prescribing Trends
Compliance
Unmet Needs In Rheumatoid Arthritis
Impact Of Pipeline Agents
Impact Of Biosimilars
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast
Bibliography
MARKETED DRUGS: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 19 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Product Overview
Appendix
Product Profile: Actemra
Product Profile: Cimzia
Product Profile: Enbrel
Product Profile: Humira
Product Profile: Kevzara
Product Profile: Olumiant
Product Profile: Orencia
Product Profile: Remicade
Product Profile: Rituxan
Product Profile: Simponi
Product Profile: Xeljanz
RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS (Published on 04 April 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Regulatory Labels
Global Access Levers
Evidence And Value
Access To Recently Approved And Pipeline Products
Pricing
US
Biosimilar Tnf-Alpha Inhibitors In The Five Major Eu Markets
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
UK
Methodology
PIPELINE: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 19 December 2017)
Overview
Executive Summary
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Appendix
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile (Late Stage): Filgotinib
Product Profile (Late Stage): Upadacitinib
