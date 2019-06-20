Rheumatoid Arthritis Market 2018-2025: Enbrel and Humira Remain the Preferred First-Line Biologics for the Majority of Insurance Carriers in the US

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Market and Forecast Analysis to 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease that leads to progressive joint deformity, disability, and occasionally premature death. RA may affect many tissues and organs, but it principally attacks the joints, producing an inflammatory synovitis that often progresses to destruction of the articular cartilage and ankylosis of the joints. While the etiology of RA is still unknown, human autoimmunity and some genetic and environmental factors have been suggested to play a major role in the occurrence and progression of the disease.



Market Snapshot

US price increases and rising disease prevalence will lead to net growth of the market, despite biosimilar erosion.

Enbrel and Humira remain the preferred first-line biologics for the majority of insurance carriers in the US.

Prevalent cases of RA will increase slightly in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets over the next 20 years.

Increasing availability of biosimilars poses significant pressure for well-established brands and pipeline agents.

The success of JAK inhibitors will depend on their cost rather than physician preference based on clinical performance.

Access conditions for JAK inhibitors hinge on pricing strategy.

Key Topics Covered:



FORECAST: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 19 December 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Market Overview And Trends

Market Definition And Methodology

Actemra (Tocilizumab)

Cimzia (Certolizumab Pegol)

Enbrel (Etanercept)

Filgotinib

Humira (Adalimumab)

Kevzara (Sarilumab)

Olumiant (Baricitinib)

Orencia (Abatacept)

Remicade (Infliximab)

Rituxan (Rituximab)

Simponi (Golimumab)

Upadacitinib

Xeljanz (Tofacitinib)

Primary Research Methodology



TREATMENT: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 24 February 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Primary Research Methodology

Disease Definition And Diagnosis

Patient Segmentation

Current Treatment Options

Treatment Guidelines

Prescribing Trends

Compliance

Unmet Needs In Rheumatoid Arthritis

Impact Of Pipeline Agents

Impact Of Biosimilars

Overview

Disease Background

Methodology

Forecast

Bibliography



MARKETED DRUGS: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 19 December 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Product Overview

Appendix

Product Profile: Actemra

Product Profile: Cimzia

Product Profile: Enbrel

Product Profile: Humira

Product Profile: Kevzara

Product Profile: Olumiant

Product Profile: Orencia

Product Profile: Remicade

Product Profile: Rituxan

Product Profile: Simponi

Product Profile: Xeljanz



RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PRICING, REIMBURSEMENT, AND ACCESS (Published on 04 April 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Regulatory Labels

Global Access Levers

Evidence And Value

Access To Recently Approved And Pipeline Products

Pricing

US

Biosimilar Tnf-Alpha Inhibitors In The Five Major Eu Markets

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Methodology



PIPELINE: RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS (Published on 19 December 2017)

Overview

Executive Summary

Clinical Pipeline Overview

Appendix

Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources

Product Profile (Late Stage): Filgotinib

Product Profile (Late Stage): Upadacitinib



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8975p6





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Immune Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.