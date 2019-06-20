Cyramza (ramucirumab; Eli Lilly/Shire) Drug Profile 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyramza" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cyramza (ramucirumab; Eli Lilly/Shire) is a fully human vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR)-2-directed immunoglobulin G1 monoclonal antibody that binds to the extracellular domain of VEGFR-2 found on tumor vasculature.



The VEGF protein is an essential component of the angiogenesis pathway, which is critical for blood vessel formation, tumor growth, invasion, and metastasis.



Cyramza inhibits tumor angiogenesis by preventing VEGF ligands VEGF-A, VEGF-C, and VEGF-D from binding to and activating the VEGFR-2 receptor, which in turn prevents the proliferation and migration of endothelial cells necessary for angiogenesis to occur. The lack of new blood vessels starves the tumors of their nutrient supply, resulting in tumor growth inhibition.



Key Topics Covered:



Drug Overview Product Profiles Cyramza: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) Cyramza: Gastric cancer Cyramza: Colorectal cancer (CRC) Cyramza: Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

LIST OF FIGURES

The authors drug assessment summary for Vargatef in non-small cell lung cancer

The authors drug assessment summary for Xalkori in non-small cell lung cancer

Xalkori sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Zykadia for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

Cyramza for colorectal cancer - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary of Cyramza for colorectal cancer

The authors drug assessment summary for Zykadia in non-small cell lung cancer

Zykadia sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Capmatinib for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary of Cyramza for hepatocellular carcinoma

The authors drug assessment summary for capmatinib in non-small cell lung cancer

Capmatinib sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Cemiplimab for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis



LIST OF TABLES

Cyramza drug profile

Cyramza pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Cyramza ongoing late-phase clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer

Vargatef patient numbers for NSCLC across the five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Cyramza sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Cyramza drug profile

Cyramza pivotal trial data in gastric cancer

Cyramza sales for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Cyramza patient numbers for gastric cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Cyramza drug profile

Cyramza Phase III data in colorectal cancer

Cyramza Phase I trials in colorectal cancer

Cyramza sales for colorectal cancer across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2016-25

Patients treated with Cyramza across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2016-25

Cyramza drug profile

Zykadia patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Cyramza Phase III trial in HCC

Cyramza Phase II data in HCC

Cyramza drug profile

Cyramza pivotal trial data in gastric cancer



