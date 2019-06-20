American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) Announces Restock of its Popular LALPINA CBD Water on SingleSeed.com

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“the Company”) announces that is has sent restock shipments of its popular selling LALPINA Hydro CBD water to its online distribution partner SingleSeed ( www.singleseed.com ), a subsidiary of SinglePoint, Inc (OTC: SING) twice over the past two weeks.

/EIN News/ -- LALPINA Hydro CBD water has been one of top sellers on the platform in recent weeks, which shows the effectiveness of SingleSeed distribution penetrating the direct to the consumer CBD market.



LALPINA Hydro CBD water can now be purchased online at https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/



Ryan Fishoff, the CEO of American Premium Water Corporation commented, “We are pleased with the higher velocity of online orders of the Company's popular selling LALPINA CBD. SingleSeed, and the team at SinglePoint, have exceed our best expectations in assisting us in distributing our CBD water product line direct to consumer, and demand has shown that.”



Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint, Inc commented, "We're very happy with the success of LALPINA CBD on SingleSeed. It's one of our top selling products. We have been happy with the recent uptick in sales across the platform, which we think is part of a larger trend as CBD becomes more mainstream. We feel this part of a longer term trend for the Company. LALPINA CBD has been leading the charge and we're excited to be working with American Premium Water on other products to be sold on the SingleSeed platform as well other projects between the two companies.

“Our LALPINA CBD water product has been one of the top sellers on SingelSeed in recent weeks, which has resulted in us having to ramp up deliveries due to SingleSeed’s ability to get our products out to market. We foresee a long relationship with SingleSeed going forward in helping us expand the LALPINA water line, and the Company's other CBD products, as one of our more successful online distribution partners. We are also exploring other strategic partnerships that will benefit both companies. I look forward to keeping shareholders updated on these developments in the future." concluded Mr. Fishoff.

SinglePoint’s goal is to seek out and recruit innovative and fast-growing companies that manufacture or distribute CBD retail products, and who desire the opportunity to have their products distributed nationally. SinglePoint's “Strategics” program is extremely affordable and offers un-paralleled access that can translate into millions of dollars of orders for their respective CBD products.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Canyon Create ( www.canyoncreate.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) Gents ( www.gentsco.com ).

