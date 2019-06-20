Bardasz Signs Agreement to Become a Regional Provider of RigNet’s Intelie Suite of AI- Based Solutions for Oil and Gas Customers

Bardasz’s customers gain access to machine learning-based analytics platform for Energy customers’ operations



Bardasz will provide additional operational support services around Intelie’s suite of solutions, particularly on real-time drilling services

Agreement will accelerate Oil and Gas’s digital transformation in Mexico, providing proven real-time machine learning capabilities and predictive analytics

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions announced today that Bardasz, data-driven drilling solutions and real-time services provider, has signed a reseller agreement to deliver Intelie’s suite of solutions to Bardasz’ customers in Mexico. Intelie Live, RigNet’s machine learning- based advanced predictive analytics solution will provide Oil and Gas companies in the region with real-time AI based monitoring that can capture every bit of data across distributed assets, from oil platform operations to pressure-pump engines; in order to capture, process and analyze thousands of events per second in real-time.

“As we work with RigNet, we are committed to provide the latest AI based solutions to provide real-time intelligence for our customers,” said Pablo Perez, CEO of Bardasz. “With this goal in mind, Intelie Live is the ideal solution to provide real-time intelligence for our customers. This solution will give our customers greater awareness and information to manage inefficiencies, improve productivity and increase financial performance.”

“RigNet is excited to join with Bardasz, one of the region’s top data-driven technology solutions provider. With its long history of technology thought leadership in Mexico, they are the logical partner to accelerate the next wave of digital transformation through this offering,” says Intelie CEO, Lelio Souza.

“This agreement with Bardasz is indicative of the demand for Intelie’s solutions in the Energy sector. With Bardasz’ digital capabilities and focus, we expect a successful productive relationship,” says Steven Picket, CEO of RigNet. “This advances RigNet’s regional reseller strategy to expand and reach individual markets.”

About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth- optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

About Bardasz:

Bardasz is a leading provider of data-driven drilling solutions and real-time services, supporting clients in making timely decisions; reducing hazards risk; increasing efficiency; and readily anticipating and mitigating operational challenges. The Bardasz Knowledge Lab ® provides state-of-the-art data-handling services through its exceptional team of real-time engineers, IT and drilling experts. The BKL® support team handles data challenges, such as with exploration and development wells, and provides around-the-clock operational support, so clients can focus on analyzing and interpreting reliable data. An independent data services and solutions integrator, Bardasz assists client operators and service companies with turn-key projects and pro tem services, such as rig site aggregation, data QA/QC, and 24/7 operations support. Bardasz is headquartered in Houston, and provides services for drilling operations in the U.S., Mexico and South America. For more information, please visit: http://www.bardasz.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media / Investor Relations Contact

Lee M. Ahlstrom, SVP & CFO Tel: +1 (281) 674-0699 RigNet, Inc. investor.relations@rig.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.