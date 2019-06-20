AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) Drug Profile 2017-2026: A Human Monoclonal Antibody Directed Against Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Imfinzi" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Imfinzi (durvalumab; AstraZeneca) is a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The interaction between PD-L1 and its receptor, programmed death-1 (PD-1), regulates complex signaling pathways that affect T-cell activation, proliferation, and survival, and can induce apoptosis of tumor-specific T cells. By inhibiting the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction, Imfinzi reduces the ability of the tumor to evade immune system targeting and enables the activation of T cells and the adaptive immune system.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Imfinzi : Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Imfinzi : Head and neck cancer

Imfinzi : Bladder cancer



LIST OF FIGURES

The authors drug assessment summary for Alunbrig in non-small cell lung cancer

Cyramza for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

Avastin for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

The authors drug assessment summary for Cyramza in non-small cell lung cancer

Avastin sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in non-small cell lung cancer

The authors drug assessment summary for Gilotrif in non-small cell lung cancer

Gilotrif sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



LIST OF TABLES

Imfinzi drug profile

Imfinzi pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Imfinzi late-phase trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Imfinzi ongoing late-phase clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer

Imfinzi sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Imfinzi patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Imfinzi drug profile

Imfinzi Phase III trials in head and neck cancer

Imfinzi early-phase data in head and neck cancer

Imfinzi sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Imfinzi patient numbers for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Imfinzi drug profile

Zykadia patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



