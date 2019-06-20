There were 563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,239 in the last 365 days.

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab) Drug Profile 2017-2026: A Human Monoclonal Antibody Directed Against Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1)

Imfinzi (durvalumab; AstraZeneca) is a human monoclonal antibody directed against programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The interaction between PD-L1 and its receptor, programmed death-1 (PD-1), regulates complex signaling pathways that affect T-cell activation, proliferation, and survival, and can induce apoptosis of tumor-specific T cells. By inhibiting the PD-1/PD-L1 interaction, Imfinzi reduces the ability of the tumor to evade immune system targeting and enables the activation of T cells and the adaptive immune system.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW
Drug Overview
Product Profiles
Imfinzi : Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
Imfinzi : Head and neck cancer
Imfinzi : Bladder cancer

LIST OF FIGURES
The authors drug assessment summary for Alunbrig in non-small cell lung cancer
Cyramza for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis
Avastin for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis
The authors drug assessment summary for Cyramza in non-small cell lung cancer
Avastin sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in non-small cell lung cancer
The authors drug assessment summary for Gilotrif in non-small cell lung cancer
Gilotrif sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

LIST OF TABLES
Imfinzi drug profile
Imfinzi pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer
Imfinzi late-phase trial data in non-small cell lung cancer
Imfinzi ongoing late-phase clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer
Imfinzi sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Imfinzi patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Imfinzi drug profile
Imfinzi Phase III trials in head and neck cancer
Imfinzi early-phase data in head and neck cancer
Imfinzi sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
Imfinzi patient numbers for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Imfinzi drug profile
Zykadia patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

