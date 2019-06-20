Del Taco Introduces New Signature Burritos crafted With Beyond Meat® Plant-Based Protein

Company follows one of the most successful product introductions in its history with a craveable line extension

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced that after one of the most successful product launches in its history, the company is now expanding its partnership with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) to offer the brand’s 100 percent plant-based protein option in two new signature protein-packed burritos, the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito, at its more than 580 locations across the country.



With the nationwide launch of its Beyond Tacos in April, Del Taco became the first national Mexican fast food chain to add a 100 percent plant-based protein option to its menu. Since then, Del Taco has sold nearly two million Beyond Tacos and Beyond Avocado Tacos, with close to 100,000 hand-sliced avocados used for the Beyond Avocado Taco alone.

“The enthusiasm shown by our fans during the first weeks of our Beyond Meat offerings was undeniable,” said John Cappasola, President and Chief Executive Officer of Del Taco. “To that end, we wanted to reward the passion being shown across social media and in our restaurants by utilizing our uniquely seasoned Beyond Meat recipe in two new protein-packed burritos.”

Utilizing various spices in a proprietary recipe developed in partnership with Beyond Meat, the company’s newest ground-breaking burritos have Del Taco’s signature tastes:**

Beyond 8 Layer Burrito (Loaded with 27 grams of protein): Del Taco’s seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles layered with slow-cooked beans, tangy guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, hand-grated cheddar cheese, zesty red sauce and cool sour cream, in a warm flour tortilla.



In addition, guests who are hungry for plant-based options, as well as a great deal, can get a FREE Beyond 8-Layer Burrito with any purchase** when they enter promo code BEYOND8 in The Del App. The offer is valid for seven days at participating restaurants beginning June 20th.

To learn more about Del Taco’s Beyond Meat offerings, please visit www.deltaco.com/beyond .

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location. Restrictions may apply

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are sold at more than 30,000 retail and food service outlets worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

