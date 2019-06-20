Future Farm Maine Enters Next Phase of CBD-Rich Hemp Production

/EIN News/ -- Video Shows Activity Surrounding Transplantation of the Plants

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the “Company” or “Future Farm”) (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to provide an update to last week’s announcement that it has begun transplanting its young Cherry Wine hemp plants from the Belfast, Maine propagation facility into the field at its Hersey, Maine farm.

With nearly 50% of the field already sown, Future Farm is running at peak efficiency and outpacing last year’s preparations. Watch here for a look at all the action on Future Farm Maine’s hemp farm: https://youtu.be/sFzRhPdgf24



The Company expects to have approximately 200,000 healthy plants completely transplanted into the fertile ground by June 25th. This will allow for ample light hours, carefully calculated to develop CBD and flowering. Future Farm has provided over 15 full-time jobs to craftsmen and residents from the rural surroundings of its farm, adding to the economic viability to the area.

Future Farm is also pleased to announce that representatives of the Company attended The Hemp Industry Daily Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana last week with the goal of developing a robust sales pipeline to ensure that its 2019 harvest will make its way to market in the shortest time possible. The Company anticipates harvest should occur late summer or early fall.

"Our success would not be possible without the support of government officials, local employees and the fine craftsmen and women of Maine,” says George Groccia, Future Farm’s Project and Operations Manager. “I'm impressed with how efficiently the entire team is running. We've got some healthy plants that will make for valuable and important CBD coming out of the northeast hemp-for-wellness market."

