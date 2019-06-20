Predictive Technology Group Announces the Presentation of New Genetic Findings in Endometriosis at the 35th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent clinical intervention through precision therapeutic treatments, announces that Kenneth Ward, M.D. will present new genetic findings in endometriosis at the 2019 European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) meeting on Monday, June 24 in Vienna, Austria.



/EIN News/ -- Dr. Ward is CEO of Juneau Biosciences, Laboratory Director of Predictive Laboratories and a member of the Predictive Technology Group Scientific Advisory Board. Predictive Technology Group inlicensed the technology supporting its ARTGuide® Test for endometriosis and other genetic causes of infertility from Juneau Biosciences and is Juneau Biosciences’ largest shareholder.

“Predictive is committed to understanding the biology, diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis,” said Bradley Robinson, President and CEO of Predictive Technology Group. “We are thrilled to contribute to the scientific understanding of a disease that has been difficult to treat and believe our investigative efforts will lead to improved patient outcomes in the future.”

Details on the presentation at ESRHE 2019 are as follows:

Abstract Title: Excess Germline Mutations in Four Genes in Unrelated Women with Surgical Endometriosis

Presenting Author: Dr. Kenneth Ward

Presentation Details: Monday, June 24 at 15:30 CEST Session 23 Room: Strauss 1+2

A press release summarizing the presented data will be issued following the presentation at ESHRE.



About ESHRE

The European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) is an international non-profit organization of about 8,000 members, whose main objective is to promote the study of human reproduction. ESHRE organizes the world's major event in reproduction each year, publishes leading journals and guidelines, organizes lifelong learning programs and certification schemes, and monitors European IVF data.

Selection of the abstract for publication in the press program does not imply endorsement by ESHRE of the products and/or services that Predictive Laboratories offers.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person’s risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com , Predrx.com , Predictivebiotech.com , and Predictivelabs.com .

