Renewable Energy Group, Inc., the Largest Biodiesel Producer in the U.S., Joins Diesel Technology Forum

REG, North America’s largest producer of biodiesel and a global company, has led biofuels development for more than two decades

The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization that promotes the use of the newest clean diesel technologies, including biodiesel and advanced renewable diesel fuels, in the United States and around the world.“We are thrilled to welcome Renewable Energy Group to the Forum,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Forum.



“REG’s pioneering development of biodiesel and renewable diesel fuels deliver immediate greenhouse gas and carbon emissions reductions – a critical component for the future of engine technologies. It is technologies like REG’s that we at the Forum are proud to promote alongside the most advanced diesel engine technologies, in the U.S. and globally.”



“REG is thrilled to join Diesel Technology Forum in their dedicated initiative to promote awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology,” said Gary Haer, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We are excited to work together on the goal of moving fuel forward towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.”



Since 1996, REG has led the industry’s development of bio-based alternatives to fossil fuels. To date, REG has produced more than 2 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel fuel; has built or acquired commercial-scale biofuel refineries across the United States and in Europe; and has established a delivery and supply network for biodiesel and other renewable fuels. Today, REG is an international producer of biomass-based diesel and a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity transportation fuels, with 14 active biorefineries, technology development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio.



About The Diesel Technology Forum

The Diesel Technology Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diesel engines, fuel and technology. Forum members are leaders in clean diesel technology and represent the three key elements of the modern clean-diesel system: advanced engines, vehicles and equipment, cleaner diesel fuel and emissions-control systems. For more information visit https://www.dieselforum.org/.

Biofuel + Diesel = Sustainable Future



Clean Diesel Technology + Advanced Biofuels = Reduced Greenhouse Gas Emissions









