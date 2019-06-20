II-VI Incorporated to Showcase Innovations at Laser World of Photonics 2019

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and laser solutions, today announced that it will present a series of innovations at Laser World of Photonics, June 24–27, 2019, in Munich, Germany. II-VI will showcase in Hall A2, Booth #117 the following new products and solutions:



/EIN News/ -- Remote laser processing head with seam tracking : II-VI’s new RLSK version is faster and features a new vision system that enables high-precision welds. It is capable of precisely positioning the laser beam over its entire three-dimensional working range in just milliseconds and produces high-quality welds in any direction at more than 10 meters per minute. At the exhibit, II-VI will perform a live robotic demonstration of the RLSK’s new seam-tracking feature.

Laser cutting head with zoom optics for ring-shaped laser beams : II-VI’s new BIMO-FSC-L laser cutting head, with its wide magnification range of 1.3 to 3.6 and large numerical aperture of 0.18, is the first commercially available laser cutting head with zoom optics optimized for state-of-the-art ring-shaped laser beams, greatly enhancing the quality of laser cutting.



High-power laser light cable for blue lasers : II-VI’s new high-power laser light cable is designed for laser wavelengths ranging from 405 to 550 nm and is rated for 1 kW, exceeding the requirements of the state-of-the-art blue lasers that are commercially available.



High-power collimated laser bars and collimated semi-framed stacks : II-VI now combines its industry-leading high-power laser bars and new simplified semi-framed stack structures with fully automated optical alignment processes to deliver highly reliable modular assemblies at optimal cost for direct diode and DPSS lasers.

120-watt pump laser modules with wavelength-stabilized output power : II-VI’s pump laser modules achieve 120 W of output power while precisely maintaining a wavelength of 976 nm over a wide operating temperature range. Their precise wavelength stability lowers the warm-up time and maintenance of laser systems, improving productivity.



High-durability dielectric-coated metal mirrors : II-VI’s metal mirrors feature precision dielectric coatings deposited by ion beam sputtering (IBS) that can achieve long-lasting durability at very high optical powers in industrial laser systems, such as those designed to cut, drill, braze, or weld metals.

The exhibit will showcase one of the broadest portfolios of merchant products for all laser technology platforms employed in high-power or precision materials processing. From ultraviolet to the far-infrared, II-VI’s market-leading laser optics will be on display along with new products for direct diode, solid state, and fiber lasers, as well as some of the most advanced laser heads and beam delivery solutions on the market. II-VI’s product display for biotechnology applications will feature optics, lasers, and temperature-controlled modules that support advances such as those in genome-sequencing spectroscopy. II-VI will also show its wide-diameter epitaxial wafers that enable a broad range of photonics and wireless applications.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

