SB One Bank Hires Head of Commercial Lending, Anthony F. DeSenzo, to Oversee the Commercial Lending Function of the Bank

ROCKAWAY, N.J., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bank announced today the appointment of Anthony F. DeSenzo as Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Lending, responsible for overseeing the Bank’s commercial lending department, supporting the growth of the bank’s loan portfolio and cultivating key business relationships within the bank’s markets.



/EIN News/ -- DeSenzo brings with him over 28 years of experience in diversified lending and credit underwriting. He came to SB One Bank from ConnectOne Bank where he served as a Team Leader of Commercial Real Estate in the New Jersey market. Prior to ConnectOne Bank, DeSenzo was with Capital One Bank, where he served as Managing Director and Relationship Manager of Commercial Real Estate. DeSenzo has also held senior positions at KeyBank, Bank of New York and First Union.

“We are delighted to welcome Anthony to the SB One Bank family. His experience in commercial lending and risk management will be important as we grow and expand in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan markets,” said Tony Labozzetta, President & CEO at SB One Bank. “Anthony’s intense focus on connecting with his clients and deepening their relationships will further our commitment to providing our clients with an exceptional banking experience.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with so many dynamic banking professionals. SB One Bank is remarkable when it comes to serving and supporting the businesses within its footprint,” said Anthony F. DeSenzo, Executive Vice President at SB One Bank. “I look forward to expanding the bank’s presence into new markets while continuing to deliver the great experience clients of SB One Bank have come to expect.”

DeSenzo speaks periodically as a panelist at various NJ CRE events including, but not limited to, Mortgage Bankers Association and the NJ Apartment Association where he discusses commercial real estate and commercial lending trends as they relate to the current market. He is currently a board member of NJ Real Estate Lenders Association.

DeSenzo resides with his family in West Milford, NJ.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Adriano Duarte, EVP/CFO

(p) 844-256-7328



